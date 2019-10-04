‘Jersey Shore’ Star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Claims He’s Back With Ex Jen Harley Amid MTV Drama

Jersey Shore star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro is reportedly back in his controversial relationship with Jen Harley. The couple was spotted together after sharing a meal in Beverly Hills, and the reality star told TMZ reporters the couple is back on once again. The famous reality television couple’s on-again, off-again relationship news comes as their drama continues to be chronicled on the latest season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

The outlet reported Harley moved out of Ronnie’s Vegas home last month after accusing him of cheating, which a source previously denied publicly.

“We’re always good,” Ortiz-Magro and Harley told the reporter in unison as they walked holding hands. “Everything’s good.”

When asked how they handle all the drama and rumors about their relationship, the reality star said, “Ignore everybody.”

While the couple may be in a good place right now, the news they are back together came as Thursday’s new episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation saw the couple facing some serious drama.

After supporting Vinny Guadagnino at his Chippendales debut in Las Vegas, the cast members went to another strip club to celebrate. Ronnie, however, decided to head back to the hotel, as he had just finished a 30-day stint in rehab, PEOPLE reported.

“My strip club days are behind me,” he explained. “That’s not the place for me right now while I’m going through my sobriety. I don’t want to risk any of that for a night out at the strip club.”

Without him knowing, Jenni “JWoww” Farley had invited Harley to the strip club to question her after they realized there were some conflicting stories about the state of their relationship.

At the club, Jenni, Angelina Pivarnick and Deena Cortese spoke with Harley. She revealed she had not seen Ronnie in days and he had been “talking sh—t” over text. She then shared she was worried about him, and they all questioned his sobriety.

“He tries to make it like you’re the problem. Now I know it isn’t you,” Deena told Jen. “Honestly, I think he’s f—ed up for whatever the f— he’s doing. He needs to get his s— together.”

After finding out she was there, Ronnie left while doing interviews for the show at the hotel and chose to spend the night away from the cameras.

“I’ve done a lot of work lately on myself and I know my limit,” he told producers off-camera. “I can’t relapse because of her. It can’t happen.”

Looks like things might be better for the couple now. Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.