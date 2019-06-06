‘Jersey Shore’ Star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Breaks Silence Over Ex Sammi ‘Sweetheart’ Giancola’s Engagement

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro finally spoke out about his ex-girlfriend Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola’s engagement.

The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star broke his silence on his former better half’s happy news, which she first announced in March, saying he wishes Giancola the best.

“God bless her,” he told Entertainment Tonight. “I’m glad that she found happiness, and I’m glad that we’ve all found happiness. We’re very lucky.”

Giancola announced her engagement to Christian Biscardi back in March after almost two years of dating. Previously, the reality star’s volatile relationship with Magro was documented on the MTV series since 2009, with the couple breaking up for good in 2014.

“I’m completely overwhelmed with happiness. Yesterday was the best day of my life! I get to marry my other half, best friend and soulmate,” she wrote on Instagram, featuring a photo of Biscardi down on one knee as he popped the question. “I look forward to spending the rest of my life with you [Biscardi] I love you!!”

Biscardi also shared a post about the big milestone: “I am beyond excited to get to marry my best friend! Here’s to the future Mr. & Mrs. Biscardi.”

Giancola famously was an original cast member of Jersey Shore that decided not to join the reunion series, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

“She is doing great and building a house with her boyfriend and happy in her relationship,” Giancola’s former Deena Cortese told PEOPLE back June 2018. “I think she is glad she made the decision not to come back.”

The former reality star opened up about her decision to leave the show behind in a lengthy statement on Instagram back in March 2019.

“I have chosen not to join the show this season because I am a completely different place in my life right now focusing on my businesses and relationship. I am not the same person I was [at] 22. At 31, I am currently extremely happy in every aspect my life and want to avoid potentially toxic situations,” Giancola wrote.

She added that the decision to not return for the new show was difficult. “However, it was a difficult decision as I love my roomies. I’ve decided to focus on me, my future and what truly makes me happy. I will forever be grateful to Jersey Shore and everything it has brought to me! I’ve just decided to live my life for me these days.”

“Also I am forever grateful & thankful for all of you!!! Special shout out to my fans, but I’m not going anywhere! Follow me and stay tuned you never know what I could be up to next!” she concluded the note.

“I love you guys! Thank you all so much for your DMs, comments, messages & kind words. I read them all and am forever grateful and thankful for you guys!!” Giancola wrote in the caption of the Instagram post. “[My fans rock.] [Shout out to ALL of you] stay tuned.. I’m not going anywhere.”