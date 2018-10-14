‘Jersey Shore’ Star Pauly D Claps Back at Troll for ‘Fake’ Comment

Jersey Shore star Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio was not happy when a troll called his profession “fake.” The professional DJ snapped back with a burn to end all burns.

On Oct. 10, DelVecchio posted an older photo of himself on stage at The Grand Boston nightclub to announce his next date there. “BOSTON I’m Back [at Grand Boston] Monday Nov 19th GRAB UR [tickets] NOW It Will Sell Out,” the 38-year-old Rhode Island native wrote.

Videos by PopCulture.com

A troll replied on the post, writing, “Who’s playing??? Dude youre (sic) fake.”

“Your wife, she takes over the table when I jump on stage,” DelVecchio clapped back, notes CommentsByCelebs. “She’s the best.”

While DelVecchio gained fame as a star on MTV’s Jersey Shore, he started a career in music before he was cast in the reality show. In a 2011 interview with PR.com, the MTV star said he was just a local DJ searching for an opportunity to break out.

“I was successful around, but it was just local. Everyone who’s a deejay always wants to break out of their state and become a famous deejay, but it’s very hard. I was constantly, constantly promoting [myself], but I love to do it, I enjoyed it,” DelVecchio said at the time.

He said he got the part on Jersey Shore because someone found his MySpace page and told him they liked his look.

“I was real skeptical to contact them back, but I ended up giving them my phone number. The casting directors called me from LA and they said they wanted to send down a camera crew to Rhode Island to film a day in my life,” DelVecchio recalled at the time. “I said ok, and they came to my house and filmed a day in my life. They filmed me at the gym, filmed me tanning and filmed me going to the club. Six months later they said I got on the show. I never really auditioned.”

DelVecchio was the first Jersey Shore star to get his own spin-off, with The Pauly D Project in 2012. He also returned to the Jersey Shore family for MTV’s sequel series, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

DelVecchio is also appearing on Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars with his former girlfriend Aubrey O’Day. In an interview with Page Six last month, DelVecchio said he is “so happy” to not be in that relationship any longer, especially after reports of O’Day having an alleged affair with Donald Trump Jr.

“I found out when the world found out, it was in the press and I said, ‘Oh, wow! That’s crazy,’” he said. “Hey listen, she did what she had to do at the time, I guess. The way I feel is I dodged a bullet. I’m glad that I was out of that whole situation.”

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs on MTV Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET, while Marriage Bootcamp airs Fridays at 9 p.m. ET on WE tv.

Photo credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images