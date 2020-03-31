‘Jersey Shore’ Star Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino Slammed After Appearing in New Jersey Coronavirus PSA

Jersey Shore star Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino has partnered with the New Jersey state government to encourage state residents to stay at home and practice social distancing when out and about. However, the state is being slammed for using the reality star as the face of their PSA. The video was shared by their official Twitter page and fans have thoughts.

“WE GOT A SITUATION [siren emoji] Listen to [Mike Sorrentino] – we know Jersey loves to party but TAKE THIS SERIOUSLY. STAY HOME and [flatten the curve]. The comeback is always greater than the setback,” the tweet caption read.

“This message is for the people, by the people: We got a situation,” Sorrentino started the video. “What’s up guys, Big Daddy Sitch is in the building, a.k.a. The Situation and I have a special message for New Jersey. New Jersey is tough. We love to party and we love even harder. But the time for parties is over. Some of us are not taking this situation seriously. In fact, some of us are prolonging this pandemic by not following simple guidelines. Be smart and do your part to flatten the curve. Stay home, be positive, and practice social distancing. The comeback is always greater than the setback. We got this New Jersey!”

Some Twitter users didn’t seem to be amused The Situation was the face of the PSA, while others were all for it.

“The Situation doing PSAs for COVID-19? We in the weird timeline,” someone wrote.

“He’s not even from Jersey,” another follower commented.

Although some supported him and the PSA with one saying, “That was amazing, please stay home so we can fist pump at the bars again soon!” while another user wrote, “This isn’t difficult people! Just stay home, and stay healthy!!”