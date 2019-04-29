‘Jersey Shore’ Star JWoww’s Ex Roger Mathews Slams Her Following Blowout

After Jenni “JWoww” Farley and estranged husband Roger Mathews had an argument at their home Thursday night in which police were called to the residence, Mathews recorded a podcast with a few friends where he spoke unfavorably about Farley and Jersey Shore.

Mathews sat down with MMA star Frankie Edgar for a podcast called Frankie & The 4 F’s to discuss several subjects. At one point, The Blast reports of the men said he’d “rather have kids than a wife,” to which Mathews said he wouldn’t weigh in on too much, but that he agrees that was “an accurate statement.”

The subject eventually turned to Jersey Shore, about which Mathews said he had “so much to say.” He agreed with the other guests on the podcast who said the show was popular for its cheap drama, but said that the series creator, SallyAnn Salsano is a “genius.”

He also said that if you want to be a successful reality star, “you’re gonna have to sell your soul to the devil a little bit,” adding, “I’m not willing to do that.”

When UFC star Conor McGregor was brought up, one person said that McGregor’s bank account justifies his unprofessional behavior inside and outside the cage. Mathews vehemently disagreed, saying the principle extends “even my own wife, even Jersey Shore.” He said, “you can take umbrage to [that kind of behavior] for a greater good.”

Hours later, Mathews said he was roused from his bed and forced to leave his and Farley’s New Jersey home due to a restraining order Farley had just filed against him. In a series of videos shared to Instagram early Friday morning, Farley explained how he and Farley had an argument earlier in the night, during which he called the police out of fear that Farley would call them herself or “make up a fake story” or “false police report” about him.

Police came to their home and left once the argument died down. After that, Mathews left to record the podcast and returned home without interacting with Farley. He said around 2 a.m. he was forced to leave his house.

He railed against Farley in his social media posts Friday morning, calling her “hate-filled” for forcing him to leave his children and for allegedly telling their 4-year-old daughter that “she is ‘sorry she had children with your daddy.’”

He lamented not being home at 7 a.m., when he usually wakes up with their 2-year-old son Greyson. “I’m not with him this morning because his mother is so hate-filled towards his father that she would do something like this,” he said through tears.

After Mathews shared the 11 videos on Instagram, Farley’s Jersey Shore co-star and close friend, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, defended Farley, sharing a surveillance video from her and Mathews’ home in which it appears that Farley did not want the restraining order to extend to their children.

A source told Us Weekly on Sunday that Farley, who filed for divorce from Mathews three months ago, did everything in her power on Friday to make sure that the restraining order prevented Mathews from contacting only her, not 2-year-old Greyson and 4-year-old Meilani.

“Jenni would never take her kids from Roger. The judge said Roger wasn’t allowed to see the kids and so Jenni went through extreme measures Friday to have someone get in front of a judge to make sure Roger could see the kids,” the source said. “Within 24 hours, he was with his son.”

Mathews shared on Instagram Saturday that he was spending time with Greyson. He shared a photo of the two of them cuddling in bed with the caption “Heart half full.”

Meilani, who was sick with the flu, stayed home with Farley, who was caring for her.

“Meilani has flu type A. Kids die from type A,” the source said. “She’s not allowed to leave the house and the judge told Roger that Meilani has to be with her mother. Roger is not with his daughter because she’s sick as a dog, not because Jenni is keeping Roger from Meilani.”

Farley has not made a public statement about the situation, aside from a statement from her representative acknowledging that she was granted a temporary order of protection from Mathews.

“Certain events transpired last night which lead [sic] Jenni to involve the authorities, as she felt it was in her best interests, and the best interests of her children to do so,” the statement read. “Any statements and social media posts depicting anything to the contrary are entirely false, misleading and intentionally designed to cast Jenni in a negative light.”

