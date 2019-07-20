‘Jersey Shore’ Star Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley Proves ‘GTL’ Is Alive and Well With Sultry New Photo

Jenni “JWoww” Farley is finally enjoying some chill times by the pool. The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star took to Instagram Friday to celebrate a day in the sun, and bringing back a classic motto from the hit MTV show.

Featuring the reality star in a stunning one-piece black bathing suit, the photo showed Farley with a full face of makeup on the edge of the pool, enjoying the rays.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Pool season has finally arrived! [JWoww tanning] [“GTL”],” Farley wrote on the caption of the post, adding the “gym, tan, laundry” motto made famous in the MTV series’ original run.

Fans of the reality star took to the comments section to shower Farley with compliments.

“So beautiful Jennifer:)” One Instagram user wrote.

“Pool season just started for her! [shocked emoji] And here I am on the Target [target emoji] app adding my kid’s school uniforms to my cart because school is 2 weeks away,” Another user lamented, signaling the end of summer in some parts of the country.

“This woman is poppin get it Jwoww looking like a diva,” a third user commented.

The reality star has had an eventful few months with her separation from estranged husband Roger Mathews last year, getting together with new boyfriend Zack Clayton Carpinello. Despite some tumultuous drama with Mathews, the former couple reunited to celebrate daughter Meilani’s 5th birthday last week.

Farley accused Mathews of abuse earlier this year, claiming on her website that he hurt her and mistreated their children, which Mathews has denied since then. However, the pair have reunited several times since their separation for special events and occasions with their children.

“Jenni’s kids’ needs and wants will always come first,” her representative told Us Weekly. “She is being an adult about the divorce and working towards being better co-parents.”

Carpinello and Farley had been friends for years before they were romantically linked in April. The wrestler, who is the brother of one of her longtime friends, actually attended her and Mathews’ wedding in 2015 and had met Meilani and Greyson. The couple made their red carpet debut earlier this summer and he reportedly gets along great with her children and Jersey Shore co-stars.

“I’ve known Meilani for a few years,” he told Entertainment Tonight in May. “She is great with me. I love the kids, they’re great.”

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.