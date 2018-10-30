‘Jersey Shore’ Star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Reportedly Got Black Eye When Jen Harley Struck Him

More details are surfacing about the photo of the black eye Ronnie Ortiz-Magro posted on social media last week. At the time, he implied that girlfriend Jen Harley was responsible for the bruise on his face, but he quickly deleted the post.

TMZ reports Tuesday that Harley hit the Jersey Shore star with a phone and punched him in the face earlier this month. After police were reportedly called to Ortiz-Magro’s home in Las Vegas on Thursday night for a custody dispute over their 6-month-old daughter, Ronnie reportedly told police about Harley’s history of violence toward him.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Law enforcement sources told TMZ that Ortiz-Magro said Harley punched him and struck him in the head with a phone on Oct. 5. He said the alleged incident happened in New Jersey, so police told him he’d need to file a police report there if he wanted to press charges against Harley.

The news outlet reports that sources close to the 32-year-old reality star say he has not yet filed a report.

In his Instagram Story last Wednesday that seemingly blamed Harley for his black eye, Ortiz-Magro wrote, “Sorry for lying to my friends and family, sometimes u love people so much your (sic) willing to lie and the hurt the people that love u the most to Protect.” He tagged a non-existent Instagram handle, @ JenXKidddddddddddd, at the bottom of the post, seemingly implying that Harley was responsible for his injuries.

Following his post, Harley wrote on her own Instagram Story that she “would never speak” to Ortiz-Magro again. However, the pair, who have endured a rocky relationship to say the least, were back together again over the weekend batting in Miami as if nothing had changed.

The two posed in swimsuits on a luxury boat with friends in Miami for Harley’s birthday. Ortiz-Magro’s face seemed to have healed completely, and he even managed to smile and appear as if he was having a good time. He even shared an illustration of DC Comics’ The Joker and Harley Quinn, comparing his relationship with Harley to the famously dysfunctional couple.

A recent episode of Jersey Shore Family Vacation depicted how worried Ortiz-Magro’s co-stars are about him. The episode was filmed around the time Harley was arrested for allegedly dragging Magro with her car over the summer.

“Last time we talked to Ron, he got run over by Jen in a car and he was in the hospital,” Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi said. “He didn’t come to Seaside. All of us are concerned about Ron. We don’t know what’s going on with him. But he’s our family, he’s out brother, and we just want to make sure he’s OK.”

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.