‘Jersey Shore’ Star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Reportedly Arrested, Tased After Alleged Attack on Jen Harley

Jersey Shore star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro was arrested early Friday morning, TMZ reports, after allegedly hitting on-again, off-again girlfriend Jen Harley and chasing her with a knife before police used a taser to take him into custody. The outlet reported that the contentious couple got into an argument just after 2:30 a.m. at a rental home in L.A. that quickly got out of hand.

TMZ reports that law enforcements allege Ortiz-Magro allegedly slapped and punched Harley, who called for help. It’s unclear who called 911, but police reportedly received several calls about her being in distress. The MTV personality allegedly began to chase his girlfriend while holding a knife and 18-month-old daughter Ariana, telling Harley to get back in the house.

Ortiz-Magro eventually dropped the knife and locked himself and his daughter in the house, the outlet reports, not responding to police when they arrived on the scene. Eventually, officers chose to break down the door, but Ortiz-Magro was allegedly still resisting and was tased into submission.

While Harley and baby Ariana reportedly suffered no major injuries, Ortiz-Magro was taken to the hospital to be checked out, after which he will be booked — under what future charges are unclear at this time.

This isn’t the first time Ortiz-Magro and Harley have been involved in a physical altercation that ended with the police being called. Harley was facing domestic violence charges herself in January after allegedly hitting Ortiz-Magro in the face with an ashtray during a fight that broke out after a night out, but had the case against her dropped when the reality personality refused to cooperate with police. In June 2018, she was also arrested on since-dropped domestic violence charges after allegedly dragging Ortiz-Magro behind a car mid-argument.

Earlier this year, Ortiz-Magro revealed he had sought treatment for depression and alcohol abuse issues in a 30-day facility.

“I needed it. Too much s— was going on,” he said during a recent episode of Jersey Shore Family Vacation. “I was in it and I couldn’t see. … It took time to reset. I had to do what I had to do for myself, for the baby. We know the decisions I was making were not the decisions a father should make.”

Photo credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for MTV