‘Jersey Shore’: Ronnie Ortiz Magro’s Protective Order Lifted Amid Jen Harley ‘Death Threat’ Allegation

Ronnie Ortiz Magro’s emergency protective order has been lifted! The order was brought against the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star after he was arrested Oct. 4 on a kidnapping charge after an alleged altercation between him and on-again, off-again girlfriend, Jen Harley. The order was placed until Oct. 11 and ordered him to stay 100 yards away from her. He was released from jail later that day after posting a $100,000 bond.

PEOPLE confirmed the order lifted in a report posted Saturday. The order did not stop him from seeing his 17-month-old daughter Ariana Skye, though law enforcement had to be present if he requested a visit.

The toddler has been in Harley’s care at her home in Las Vegas since the incident.

The circumstances surrounding the incident that landed Ortiz-Magro in jail remain a mystery. TMZ first reported a copy of the order claimed he issued a death threat against Harley before pushing and chasing her outside the residence. Harley was reportedly holding Ariana in her arms when the incident happened.

“Suspect (Ortiz-Magro) told victim (Harley) he was going to kill her. Suspect pushed victim out the house. Suspect ran after victim,” the police document read. “Victim knocked on neighbor’s door and set baby on ground. Suspect grabbed baby and dragged victim to the ground. Suspect punched victim with closed fist on face, causing visible injury.”

Sources close to the reality star denied the death threat allegations.

“Sources close to Ronnie tell us he never threatened Jen’s life and was scared for his daughter’s safety,” TMZ reported. “We’re told Jen allegedly dangled Ariana over a fence, and Ronnie feared his daughter would get injured as Jen had allegedly been drinking heavily at an event earlier in the day.”

Ortiz-Magro’s lawyer previously spoke out saying many of the reports surrounding the incident were not accurate.

“The reporting of the alleged incident relating to Ronnie Magro yesterday is based upon pure speculation and innuendo,” Scott E. Leemon told Us Weekly on Oct. 5. “We are currently conducting our own investigation and will have no further comment until that has been concluded.”

It appears the incident might be the end of the road for the couple’s tumultuous relationship. Reports earlier this week claimed the pair consider this the last straw.

The reality star reportedly feels tensions rose too much and there is no going back. Harley reportedly vowed never to put Ariana in a situation like that again.