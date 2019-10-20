‘Jersey Shore’: Ronnie Ortiz-Magro’s Kidnapping Charge Dropped, But Domestic Violence Case Still Open

Jersey Shore cast member Ronnie Ortiz-Magro will not be charged for kidnapping his now-ex-girlfriend Jen Harley, TMZ reports. LAPD are reportedly no longer pursuing that particular offense, but his troubles are not over yet. Apparently, investigators want to go after him for domestic violence, being as the incident as they now understand supports that case more than kidnapping.

“We’re told the LAPD is strongly pushing for Ronnie to be hit with felony domestic violence instead … based on the evidence and the alleged injuries to Harley,” TMZ’s report reads.

Videos by PopCulture.com

If charged and convicted for felony domestic violence, Ortiz-Magro could face up to four years in prison. If that charge is lowered to a misdemeanor, the MTV star’s maximum sentence would be one year.

The incident in question occurred on Oct. 4. Ortiz-Magro and Harley has some sort of argument that exploded into an alleged domestic violence incident outside the residence they were at.

“Suspect (Ortiz-Magro) told victim (Harley) he was going to kill her. Suspect pushed victim out the house. Suspect ran after victim,” a filing for an emergency protective order against Ortiz-Magro read. “Victim knocked on neighbor’s door and set baby on ground. Suspect grabbed baby and dragged victim to the ground. Suspect punched victim with closed fist on face, causing visible injury.”

The 33-year-old reality TV personality has sidestepped the alleged violence that occurred in the incident ever since the news broke.

“The reporting of the alleged incident relating to Ronnie Magro yesterday is based upon pure speculation and innuendo,” Scott E. Leemon, Ortiz-Magro’s attorney, told Us Weekly on Oct. 5. “We are currently conducting our own investigation and will have no further comment until that has been concluded.”

TMZ’s anonymous sources near Ortiz-Magro have also denied the police’s depiction of events. His camp apparently claims Harley was drunk at the time and he was trying to protect their daughter Ariana from harm.

“Sources close to Ronnie tell us he never threatened Jen’s life and was scared for his daughter’s safety,” a previous TMZ report read. “We’re told Jen allegedly dangled Ariana over a fence, and Ronnie feared his daughter would get injured as Jen had allegedly been drinking heavily at an event earlier in the day.”

Ortiz-Magro has not sounded off on this latest development in his case as of press time.

Photo Credit: gotpap/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images