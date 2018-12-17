‘Jersey Shore’ Star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Girlfriend Jen Harley Pose for Christmas Photos Amid Relationship Troubles

Jersey Shore star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and his girlfriend Jen Harley recently posed for Christmas photos, amid headline-making relationship troubles.

The couple have had a bit of a volatile year— complete with cheating allegations and a domestic battery arrest— but they are putting that behind them for now.

Ortiz-Magro and Harley put on some big smiles and did a photo shoot with their nine-month-old daughter, Ariana Sky, donning their best holiday attire and appearing to be a very happy family.

In the Season 2 finale of Jersey Shore Family Vacation, the crew spoke candidly about Harley’s story that she was robbed during a home invasion, with most of them saying that they do not believe her.

“She wouldn’t do that—tell a lie about getting robbed,” Ortiz-Magro said to his friends, Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio, Vinny Guadagnino and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino.

“She’s done so many crazy things to you, why would it be impossible to lie to you about this?” Guadagnino asked later. “I think he just conjures up stories in his head of her being a trustworthy person.”

Prior to the episode airing on MTV, Harley posted a message on her Instagram page, defending her robbery claims and calling out the cast of the reality TV series for calling her a liar.

“I love how everyone wants to talk s— on me in the clip I just seen on [Jersey Shore] the night I got robbed,” she wrote in her post. “I did not call Ron expecting it to be broadcasted on tv I didn’t even know about it until now. 4 of my neighbors got robbed that night I woke up to a man in my house with my Daughter there and my friends 14 year old daughter.”

“I don’t see how this situation has become your entertainment,”Harley continued, “or a reason to call me crazy bc the cast wants to talk s— about me!!”

“That situation was very real and I don’t even feel like I should have to even explain this to anyone of it’s anyone’s business,” she concluded her statement. “So [f— you] to all of you who want to call me a liar and talk s— over soemthing horriable (sic) That happen to me that’s out of my control.”

Jersey Shore Family Vacation will return for a third season in 2019.