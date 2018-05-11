‘Jersey Shore’: Ronnie Ortiz-Magro’s Baby Mama Grills Him Over Cheating

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro came face-to-face with his infidelity when baby mama Jen Harley came to visit him in Miami on Jersey Shore Family Vacation Thursday.

Harley’s visit, which should have been fun for both the pregnant girlfriend and Ortiz-Magro, ended up being stressful for everyone involved.

Ortiz-Magro had a lot to be stressed about. In last week’s episode of the reality series, Ortiz-Magro panicked as Harley prepared to visit the Miami house, “spiraling” after admitting he “crossed the line” by locking himself in the bathroom with a woman he brought home from the club.

“It’s going to be hard to fix the damage that I’ve caused,” he admitted in last week’s episode. “I’m not happy right now. I’ve got to deal with this s—, this regret. It’s more of a disappointment in myself. … I feel guilt. I disrespected Jen, and it doesn’t feel good because I’ve done it before with Sam and I keep saying I’ve grown up, but have I really?”

So when Harley asked her boyfriend’s fellow Jersey Shore roommates if he had been “good” in Thursday’s episode, things got majorly awkward when they refused to answer the question with any real certitude.

Later, when Harley and Ortiz-Magro were out to dinner, the Jersey Shore personality was sweating bullets as he was interrogated about being in the Jacuzzi with women from the club.

But he decided in the end not to tell her the truth about his behavior, saying he didn’t want to start anything with her while in Miami. It was then that he expressed doubt about being with her at all.

“We’re together, you have my kid, but I don’t know… Are we going to make it? Are we not going to make it?” he asked the cameras, later saying with more confidence, “I know I do the right thing for Jen. I don’t want to be with somebody for the night, I want to be with somebody, I want to share memories with somebody, I want to grow and have a future with someone.”

The couple may have kept their cool at the time, welcoming their daughter Ariana Sky on April 3, but everything would blow up almost immediately after the Jersey Shore Family Vacation episode in which Ortiz-Magro cheated aired.

The two broke up after going in on each other in social media, with Ortiz-Magro calling the mother of his child a “h—” and she retaliating with claims that he is a “coke head.”

Since then, the MTV personality apologized for airing the couple’s dirty laundry on social media, and the two have been working to co-parent their baby.

“Ronnie’s been doing better. He’s been going to the gym, working on himself,” an insider previously told PEOPLE. “And things with Jen have been pretty calm, surprisingly. It’s getting a lot better.”

“They are trying to work things out and co-parent,” the source added. “They’re splitting time with the baby and just want her to have the best life. He just wants to do the right thing for his daughter.”

But as for whether there’s a reconciliation in their future romantically? The source said “relationship-wise, they’re being cautious” given their explosive history.

“They can be toxic together,” the source explained. “When things are good, they’re good, but when they’re bad, they’re really bad. When you put two alphas in a room together, they’re going to clash.”

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

Photo credit: MTV