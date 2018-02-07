‘Jersey Shore’ Reunion Gets April Premiere Date: Watch the Crazy First Trailer

Get ready for Jerzday! The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation reunion special officially has a Thursday, April 5 premiere date, a new MTV trailer reveals.

The OG crew is back, including Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, 30, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, 31, Deena Cortese, 31, Vinny Guadagnino, 30, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, 35, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, 32, and Pauly D, 37, hitting up Miami, Florida as part of the much-awaited reunion.

They’re also planning to film in Bimini, Bahamas for part of the special, for which Sorrentino has been given special permission to do after pleading guilty to cheating on his taxes.

Bits of the upcoming season can be seen in the trailer, in blink-and-you-might-miss them snippets counting down to what they’ve dubbed “Jerzday.” In the 20-second trailer, the crew looks to be as rowdy as ever.

Missing from the party is Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancolo, who did not agree to do the reunion special alongside ex Ortiz-Magro.

Polizzi let fans in on her thought process in a segment of her podcast, It’s Happening With Snooki & Joey, in December.

“Everyone’s asking why Sammi’s not doing it. You have to ask her that — I’m not gonna speak for her,” she said. “But Sammi is just in such a happy place that I feel like she doesn’t want to jump back into that drama if it does happen. And being that there was a lot of Ron and Sam drama when we did film, it was just really hard on both of them. So I just think she doesn’t want that anymore.”

Giancolo and Ortiz-Magro dated throughout the show’s run, fighting and making up almost every episode before calling things quits for the final time in 2014. She did return for the group’s road trip reunion special last year, but possibly because Ortiz-Magro sat that special out.

But both appear to have moved on when it comes to relationships, with Giancolo dating New Jersey native Christian Biscardi, and Ortiz-Magro preparing to welcome his first child with girlfriend Jen Harley.