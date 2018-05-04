‘Jersey Shore’ Personality Ronnie Ortiz-Magro ‘Disrespected’ Ex Jen Harley, He Admits

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro is facing up to what he did — kind of.

The Jersey Shore Family Vacation personality started to spiral in last week’s episode of the MTV reboot after cheating (or close to) his pregnant girlfriend Jen Harley. But Wednesday, he initially tried to deny he had dirty danced with another woman at the club, bringing her back to their house and going behind closed doors with her.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Ronnie denies that it actually happened, he’s like deny, deny deny,” castmate Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio told the cameras. “But you can’t deny that.”

After blaming the closed door on “a draft,” Ortiz-Magro was confronted with the reality of what he had done on camera.

“In the grand scheme of things, you were flirting with the line a little with that girl, [in footage] that [Harley] will eventually see,” Vinny Guadagnino told his friend.

It’s in this moment that Ortiz-Magro was able to own up to his massive mistake.

“My whole relationship just flashed before my eyes,” he told the camera. “I don’t want her to think because of one drunken mistake, it’s who I am. Because that’s not who I am. … It’s gonna be hard to fix the damage that I’ve caused.”

Later, he had a heart-to-heart, surprisingly enough, with Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino.

“I disrespected Jen, and it doesn’t feel good, because I’ve done it before with [ex Sammi ‘Sweetheart’ Giancola], and I keep saying I’ve grown up … but have I really?”

Sorrentino offered him these words of wisdom: “If you make one mistake and move on, you’re good. If you keep making the same mistake over and over and over, that’s a choice.”

The couple, who welcomed daughter Ariana Sky a month ago, are no longer together, engaging in a vicious social media battle soon after the episode in which Ortiz-Magro cheated on her aired.

After accusations that Harley was a “hoe” and Ortiz-Magro was a “coke head” were aired on social media, the two appeared to engaged in a physical altercation before calling things off.

“I want to apologize to my family, friends and fans. This is a private matter that should have never been made public. I remain focused on my daughter and she is my number one priority,” the Jersey Shore personality said in a statement shared on Twitter and Instagram Story last week.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

Photo credit: MTV