‘Jersey Shore’: Pauly D and Vinny Slam Ronnie Ortiz-Magro for Not Leaving Jen Harley

The most dramatic moment of this week’s Jersey Shore Family Vacation was left to the very last minute, when Ronnie Ortiz-Magro finally decided to open up to co-stars Vinny Guadagnino and Pauly “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio about why he was being silent about his tense relationship with Jen Harley. Guadagnino and DelVecchio felt insulted by his comments, and responded by ripping him for not leaving Harley for good.

Throughout their time at an Upstate New York Dude Ranch in the past two episodes, Ortiz-Magro moped around because he felt no one was talking about Jenni “JWoww” Farley’s divorce from Roger Mathews but they always asked him about what was going on in his life.

Then in the lead up to Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino’s wedding, Ortiz-Magro missed out on many of the events before showing up to the rehearsal at the last moment. When he finally did, he refused to talk about his relationship with Harley.

The day before the wedding, Ortiz-Magro showed up to practice dance moves with Guadagnino and DelVecchio. One their, he finally decided to do some talking.

“I just feel like I become the butt of the jokes for everybody. At the end of the day, I get it, but it’s still my real life,” Ortiz-Magro said. “I’m at a point where, I’m the only one really being myself. Our of everybody. That s– bothers me a lot. If me being myself is becoming a joke, then it’s like I don’t want to be myself and I think I can’t turn to you guys and I can’t be open with you guys. So I have to make up lies and say certain things because I feel like I’m just not connecting with you guys.”

DelVecchio was sitting there shaking his head, annoyed that Ortiz-Magro seemed to be putting the blame on them. Guadagnino rolled his eyes.

“Ronnie’s trying to give us a guilt trip, but I don’t feel guilty about anything,” DelVecchio told the camera. “He’s talking about is as if we have issues. No, we’re trying to be talking about your relationship, where you are getting physically wring. Did I do something to you? He’s got black eyes, scratches, missing teeth from his baby mama… He’s still trying to tell us what we did wrong!”

Guadagnino tried to explain that jokes come up because Ortiz-Magro makes jokes about himself because he opens the door. Then, DelVecchio noted that he reaches out all the time.

“You be like, ‘This girl punched me in the face,’ but then you’re with her the next day. I don’t know,” DelVecchio told Ortiz-Magro. “I’m like, OK, then he’s fine. I’m not gonna reach out at that point.”

DelVecchio reminded Ortiz-Magro that he has repeatedly advised him against letting this relationship play out on social media, but he has ignored that.

“You got punched in the face. You got dragged by a car. Now your teeth are f– up,” DelVecchio told him. “I don’t know… But every time you got a new physical injury. How much more can you take? You’re physically getting your ass kicked. Enough is enough! Regardless of who, what, where, when, why… Leave this f– girl! That’s it!”

Despite their rocky relationship, Ortiz-Magro still appears on social media with Harley. In June, they were spotted at a beach together. The couple are parents to 15-month-old daughter Ariana.

The next episode of Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursday at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

