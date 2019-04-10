‘Jersey Shore’: Pauly D Reveals If He Would Date JWoww Following Her Divorce

Jersey Shore co-stars Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio and Jenni “JWoww” Farley have come a long way since their hookup in the shore house but a decade later, is there still chemistry there?

After rumors that the two MTV personalities have been seeing one another romantically surfaced amid Farley’s divorce from husband Roger Mathews, Pauly D dished on their relationship to Us Weekly.

“She’s a great girl, she’s awesome,” he said in a joint interview with Double Shot at Love co-star Vinny Guadagnino Tuesday. “But she is like a sister to us, she’s like family. I wouldn’t want to cross that line again.”

Guadagnino chimed in, “That’s like my older sister at this point. We never really had that thing.”

There might not be a romantic spark between the MTV personalities, but Pauly did find it “awesome” to throw Farley a surprise birthday party following her decision to file for divorce from Mathews.

“She had no idea. You know how hard it is to keep a surprise from her?” he told the magazine. “She pays attention to everything. … It was so, so hard.”

Last month, the Jersey Shore star was surprised by her roommates with an over-the-top bash at Harrah’s Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City. While Deena Cortese and Angelina Pivarnick were able to make it to the party, Farley’s best friend, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino weren’t in attendance, understandably, as Snooki is currently expecting her third child with husband Jionni LaValle, and Sorrentino is currently serving an eight-month sentence on tax fraud charges.

Farley filed for divorce from her husband in September 2018 after tying the knot in 2015, citing irreconcilable differences and later alleging he had been abusive in a blog post he claimed was not truthful. With all the drama of their divorce playing out in the public eye, fans were shocked to see the pair reunite over the weekend to celebrate an early Easter with daughter Meilani, 4, and son Greyson, 2, wondering if they were working things out.

That simply isn’t the case, Farley’s representative told Us Weekly Monday.

“Jenni’s kids’ needs and wants will always come first,” her rep, Robyn Matarazzo, told the publication in a statement. “She is being an adult about the divorce and working towards being better co-parents. As far as the divorce, there is no reconciliation in the future and she is excited about continuing to move on with her life.”

Photo credit: Brian Ach/Getty Images for iHeartMedia