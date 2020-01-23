‘Jersey Shore’ Star Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi Blasts Troll Alleging Plastic Surgery ‘Changed’ Her Face

Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi is never one to shy away from words. The former Jersey Shore star fired back at a troll after a comment that was made towards her by another Twitter user. The follower stressed that he wasn’t a fan of hers anymore after all the plastic surgery she had done, noting it was “very poor decision making on [her] part.”

To that, the reality star clapped back, “Calm down, Randy.” The quip garnered a lot of love from her followers as they appreciated her sticking up for herself after the unprovoked Twitter attack.

Polizzi hasn’t hid any of her plastic surgery as she typically has been keeping her followers up to date on what she gets done ever since she first began in 2016. That was when she informed her Snapchat followers that she was going in for botox. A few months later, she underwent surgery for breast implants.

Calm down randy https://t.co/yEXnQJlkgv — Nicole Polizzi (@snooki) January 22, 2020

Moving forward, things will be a little different for Snooki after she revealed in December that she was retiring from Jersey Shore. She made the announcement on her podcast, calling it a “hard decision” but it’s what she feels is best for her. Factoring into her decision were her three children: Lorenzo, 7, and Angelo, 6 months, as well as daughter, Giovanna, 5.

“I am not coming back to Jersey Shore for Season 4 if there is one. And there’s a lot of reasons why, but the main reason is… I just can’t do it anymore,” Polizzi explained. “Literally, leaving my kids to film it is really hard on me. I try and quit every single day. I just hate being away from the kids. I don’t like partying three days in a row. It’s just not my life anymore. I want to be home with the kid. It’s just really hard for me to leave the kids and film the show.”

Polizzi rose to fame along with fellow Jersey Shore castmates, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Paul “Pauly D” Delvecchio, Jenni “JWOWW” Farley, Vinny Guadagnino and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro. The show premiered in 2009 up until 2012 and focused on the group of friends at their shore house in Seaside Heights, New Jersey.

The show went on to spawn multiple spin-offs, including its most recent adaptation, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. That kicked off in in 2018 and was the first time the whole cast, outside of Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola.