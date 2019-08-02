‘Jersey Shore’ Star Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino and Wife Lauren ‘Already Trying’ for Baby Amid Prison Sentence

A baby Situation could be on the way faster than Jersey Shore fans expect! Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino’s Shore roommates revealed to Us Weekly in a recent interview that the incarcerated reality personality and wife Lauren are “already trying” for their first child, despite him being behind bars.

When asked which of the cast would be most likely to welcome a baby next, Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio answered the Sorrentinos, saying, “I’m going to say this because I think they’re already trying. He’s like, ‘Lauren, catch.’ … They smuggled out his sperm and gave it to Lauren.”

While DelVecchio’s answer may have been a little tongue-in-cheek, the couple has been open about wanting to have a child as soon as possible following Mike’s 8-month sentence for tax evasion after the two tied the knot in November 2018.

“Myself and Lauren, we have just started discussing having a little Situation,” Mike said during Thursday’s episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

“You think you’re ready for a baby?” Lauren asked her husband, earning a confident, “Um, honey, I’ve been born ready.”

Back in May 2018, Lauren told PEOPLE that she and her husband-to-be were looking to start a large family sooner rather than later.

“We are hoping to probably get that going within the next year or so, hopefully,” she said at the time. “We are both one of four kids, so I think we definitely think the more the merrier, but it gets expensive! So we’ll have to see. Definitely more than one.”

“But one at a time, for sure,” Mike interjected.

That feeling only grew over time, with Lauren telling Us Weekly shortly after their nuptials, “We’ve been working on it the past week, so we’ll see. …We like chaos and a busy, loud home. I think we would definitely want at least three, but we have none right now, so that’s pretty ambitious.”

