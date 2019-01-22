‘Jersey Shore’ Star Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino Shares Final Moments Before He Reported to Prison

Jersey Shore star Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino recently shared a video of his final free moments before reporting to prison.

In a clip shared to his Instagram account, Sorrentino is seen getting into and then taking the long ride to the facility, as music plays in the background.

“The comeback is always greater than the setback, stay tuned,” the caption on the post read in part.

Sorrentino has only been in prison for about a week, but his wife Lauren Pesce has shared that he is doing well and is very grateful to all of his fans for their support.

“Hi everyone, it’s Lauren. Mike would like to thank all of his fans worldwide for the unbelievable outpouring of love [and] support. We speak everyday [and] he’s doing great,” Pesce wrote in a series of tweets on Jan. 17.

“He received thousands of letters, he won’t be able to respond to everyone but wanted to express his gratitude to each and every one of you,” the 34-year-old added. “Thank you from both of us; it is truly heartwarming to have this support during this time. Lots of Love, Michael [and] Lauren Sorrentino.”

Following Pesce’s messages, it was revealed that Sorrentino is scheduled to be released from prison on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019.

Prior to the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star’s current prison stay, Pesce shared a picture of both of them together on Instagram, including a loving message along with it.

“So proud to call this incredible man my husband. Just found this pic from Lake Tahoe the year we got back together in 2013. To the strongest man I know, I love you endlessly, see you soon honey #FreeSitch,” Pesce wrote.

Sorrentino was sentenced to prison in October 2018. He and Pesce subsequently married in November of the same year.