‘Jersey Shore’: Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino Celebrates First Date Night After Prison in New Photo

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino is celebrating life as a free man after being released from prison after eight months on the inside following a tax evasion conviction. The Jersey Shore Family Vacation star took new wife Lauren on their first post-prison date to The Butcher’s Block, where they posed with a massive raw steak that would become their meal.

“First Date Night out with my wife,” he wrote, tagging his wife and the restaurant alongside a steak emoji. Lauren shared the same photo from their big night out on her own account too, writing flirtatiously, “That’s a fine piece of meat right there [drooling emoji]. Thank you [The Butcher’s Block] for a delicious and private date night! We will be back very soon!”

Since serving his time in prison, Sorrentino feels like a totally “changed man,” he told Entertainment Tonight in his first interview since being released.

“Oh my God, to be a free man, to be honest with you, it’s awesome,” Sorrentino told the outlet earlier this week. “It’s fantastic. I have my beautiful wife next to me. I’m healthy, I’m sober, back at work with my best friends on the No. 1 show on MTV and just living the dream.”

“You sort of take your freedom for granted sometimes,” he explained of how prison has changed his perspective. “Once you get out, you are taking advantage [of] every minute. Every second, every meal, every conversation with my beautiful wife, with my friends. I love my job, so I am on such an awesome road and we are very excited to see what the future has to offer.”

It certainly wasn’t an easy process for the Sorrentino family, but the MTV personality was pleased to handle the entire thing with dignity in the public eye.

“Our main goal throughout the whole process was to handle it with grace and class,” he said. “Not only for ourselves but to show the young generation out there how to handle adversity and move forward and continue to be the best, even if you make mistakes.”

