‘Jersey Shore’s Mike Sorrentino Admits to Relationship Stumble With ‘Groupie’ Ex

Jersey Shore cast member Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino recently admitted that a show “groupie” almost caused a stumble in his relationship.

While speaking to In Touch, Sorrentino was asked about former flame Paula Pickard.

He thought for a moment and then said that he thinks he remembers her sending him a “happy birthday” message on Instagram once, but that his current girlfriend “immediately shut that down” when she found out.

In a 2017 interview with the outlet, Sorrentino further elaborated on his relationship, saying, “Me and my lady are moving in the next step of our personal life and are moving towards getting engaged. I’m trying to keep it somewhat of a surprise to her because she’s around me all the time, but she understands the situation we’re in.”

Fans of “The Situation” and the rest of the Jersey Shore crew are rejoicing, as it was recently announced that Jersey Shore Family Vacation has already been renewed for a second season by MTV.

The first season of the show isn’t scheduled to air until April, but MTV has reportedly been experiencing a ratings rebound, according to Deadline, and seems to feel this is the right move.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation is reported to be about “the original Jersey Shore housemates” heading “to Miami for vacation.”

It will feature original Jersey Shore cast members Deena Nicole Cortese, Paul “Pauly D” Delvecchio,” Jenni “JWOWW” Farley, Vinny Guadagnino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Sorrentino.

One original cast member who does not appear to be involved, however, is Angelina Pivarnick, who recently got engaged to her boyfriend Chris Larangeira.

Speaking to Us Weekly, 31-year-old Pivarnick revealed that the couple went out to “a beautiful Italian dinner” and then back to Larangeira’s home where he had written out “I Love You Angelina” in flowers. “I followed a trail of rose petals all the way to his bed,” Pivarnick added.

Larangeira has also made a heart out of flower petals that included the couples initials “A&C” in the middle. “The A was first, which I thought was really cute,” Pivarnick said. “He proposed and then we laid in the roses.”

Additionally, Adam Barta, a close friend of Pivarnick’s took photos of the couple’s proposal so that they can always remember it. “She’s grown so much, and when I saw Chris get down on one knee, it made me tear up. There was a lot of cheering and clapping,” Barta said.

Pivarnick and Larangeira have been friends for well over a decade. “We always liked each other,” the bride-to-be said, “but I believe God brought us together at the right time.”

Previously, Pivarnick was engaged to David Kovacs in 2011, and then again to Louie Gero in 2016.