‘Jersey Shore’ Star JWoww Shuts Down New Boyfriend Rumors: ‘We Have the Same Taste in Men’

Jenni “JWoww” Farley hasn’t found a new beau yet!

After photos of the Jersey Shore star with a mystery man surfaced over the weekend, the mother-of-two took to Instagram to clear things up when it comes to her relationship with Jarret Julis.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Sharing a number of photos of the hunk on Instagram, including two of them together and a shirtless shot, Farley dedicated her “Man Crush Monday” post to Julis.

“People are speculating that we are dating ….” she wrote. “I mean… I do love u and your tan muscles… I think we would look so hot together… but the problem is, we have the same taste in men, so it could never work.”

Ending her “just friends” post with with “Sorry guys,” and a shrug emoji, Farley made sure her followers knew her thoughts about the pal, hashtagging, “#hecutetho.”

Farley’s MTV co-stars weighed in on the post in the comment section, with Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi commenting a number of skull emojis to let people know how “dead” she was reading it. Ronnie Ortiz-Magro likewise commented a number of laughing emojis, and Deena Cortese adding, “Love you” to her laughing emojis.

The reality personality is in the middle of a divorce from estranged husband Roger Mathews, whom she filed to split legally from in September 2018 after almost three years of marriage, alleging in a blog post that he had been physically abusive — a claim which he has since denied.

Since then, Jersey Shore fans have been shipping her with Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio, with whom she had a brief fling early on during their time in the shore house.

“Girl quit playin and just go on one date with [Pauly D] just to make us all happy,” one fan commented on the photo, while another joked, “If you date Pauly D i can finally get over Britney [Spears] and Justin [Timberlake’s] break up.”

When asked about possibly dating his co-star by Us Weekly, however, the DJ revealed they had been through too much together to turn romantic at this point.

“She’s a great girl, she’s awesome,” he told the outlet last week. “But she is like a sister to us, she’s like family. I wouldn’t want to cross that line again.”

Photo credit: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic