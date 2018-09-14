‘Jersey Shore’: JWoww Puts Angelina Pivarnick in a Headlock Amid Feud

Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley may be all grown up, but the Jersey Shore star definitely still isn’t afraid to thrown down, especially when it comes to Angelina Pivarnick.

In Thursday’s all-new episode of Jersey Shore Family Vacation, the former roommates continue to clash after Angelina called Jenni a “Jersey Whore” on social media this summer and refused to apologize until just now.

Videos by PopCulture.com

After coming in hot during last week’s episode of the MTV revival, Angelina tried to make friends with Jenni while the group was clubbing, but her messing around wasn’t appreciated by Jenni, who was confused by the newcomer’s on-and-off attitude.

“It’s obvious that Jenni still has resentment towards me, and I’m to blame a little bit, but I’m trying genuinely to be friends with her and maybe we can squash this eventually?” Angelina told the cameras, as she tried to sit on Jenni’s lap and dance with her.

Jenni, meanwhile, wasn’t having it, telling her, “Too soon.”

“I just want to party and let loose and have fun, and she’s just not having it,” Angelina said. “I don’t know if my approach is wrong, but I’m trying.”

What she actually managed to do is cross the line, trying to put an ice cube from the champagne bucket down Jenni’s shirt, which freaked the confused reality personality out in a major way.

“You’re nuts!” she told Angelina, who chased her as she moved away. “You’re out of your damn mind.”

To the camera, she added, “What the f— is going on? Angelina is trying to pull down my shirt and chasing me. And since all this boob talk at dinner saying she wants to see our boobs, I don’t want her hands on me.”

“What is wrong with you?” she told Angelina, telling her to stop before effectively making sure that happened and putting her in a headlock.

“I don’t know what Angelina is doing messing with Jenni,” Ronnie Ortiz-Magro told the camera. “Roger don’t even do that yet, and he’s been married to her for eight years.”

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

Photo credit: MTV