‘Jersey Shore’: Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley’s Boyfriend Gets Defensive as Fans Say He Gives off ‘Bad Vibes’

Jenni Farley shared a sweet moment of her kids Meilani and Greyson enjoying a safari with she and her boyfriend Zack Carpinello, but fans had some thoughts to share on her new man.

View this post on Instagram Safari fun 💙 A post shared by Jenni JWOWW (@jwoww) on Sep 8, 2019 at 5:02am PDT

One fan reach out to say that the young wrestler gave him “bad vibes” and in turn, Carpinello wasn’t having that.

“Man, this dude gives me bad vibes,” the follower wrote. “I hope I’m wrong for the sake of the kids. This is why as a parent, it’s best to not introduce your children to whomever you’re dating until you’re sure you have a future with them. Six months at the very minimum.”

That’s when the Carpinello stepped in and said, “You only know what we show you. If you don’t like it … don’t follow along.”

However, a second viewer decided to chime in with, “I think he confirmed your thoughts in the reply below. I mean, I follow for the hot mess express entertainment!”

Carpinello kept his reply short and sweet by posting, “You’re clueless.”

The 24-year-old finally made his debut on Jersey Shore:Family Vacation when Farley got candid with about her relationship during Thursday’s episode.

“I never in a million years thought I would be dating someone younger than me,” she confessed to co-star Angelina Pivarnick and Lauren Sorrentino. “We’re completely different — not a tattoo, nothing. Total white boy, polo-khaki-wearing. Not my style at all. But then he turns into this f—ing monster in bed. I was like, ‘Are you an escort? What’s going on?’ It wasn’t normal. I had to look up positions and stuff.”

“He just really makes my heart feel something, besides being dead inside,” she added jokingly. “It feels good.”

Not only did he make an appearance on the show for the first time, but the 33-year-old finally referred to him by his real name instead of “24.”

“You’re so smitten,” Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi responded to Farley as the best friends were discussing the new relationship. “I’ve never seen you like this. I feel like you’re catching feelings. And that’s not a bad thing.”

“I am flooded with emotions,” Farley gushed. “Because I actually never thought I was going to be madly in love with somebody ever again, but I’m praying it’s going to be good.”

“I didn’t want a relationship because I was so … scorned, but then I never thought I was going to find someone like him,” she continued. “He really just started making it apparent that he wants to be a part of my everyday life.”

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs Thursdays on MTV.