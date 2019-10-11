‘Jersey Shore’ Star Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley Splits With Boyfriend Zack Carpinello After He Flirts With Angelina Pivarnick

Not messing around! After watching boyfriend Zack Carpinello flirt with Jersey Shore: Family Vacation co-star Angelina Pivarnick in Thursday’s episode, Jenni “JWoww” Farley has called off her relationship with the wrestler, a source confided to Us Weekly Friday.

In the episode, Carpinello can be seen hugging Pivarnick and touching her butt in the Las Vegas club after Farley passes out early, which appeared to be news for Farley. The recently divorced mother-of-two took to Instagram following the episode saying she was “kept in the dark” about the incident by both her boyfriend and her co-star.

“After seeing tonight’s episode I’m pretty hurt,” she wrote in a note shared to her grid. “I feel disrespected by someone I called a friend and by someone who stated they loved me.”

“For 5 months I was kept in the dark about this. For 5 months I was naive, probably laughed at and made into a story line that will forever haunt me,” she added. “My heart hurts on so many levels. One thing I learned from tonight’s episode is know your value. Don’t ever lower your standards.”

The flirtation between Pivarnick and Carpinello in Thursday’s episode began with Farley’s beau asking the reality personality about her sex life, but escalated at the club as he went to dance with the EMT, putting his arm around her hips and touching her legs. Pivarnick told the camera, “His hands are big, so it was on my a— and my side.”

“One minute he’s asking me about my sex life, the next minute he’s grabbing me!” she added as things continued. “He doesn’t know what boundaries are. This is gonna be a problem.”

Even co-star Vinny Guadagnino was cringing as he watched the situation unfold, noting that if Farley were conscious, she would certainly not be happy with what was going down.

The MTV star began dating Carpinello in March after she and ex-husband Roger Mathews announced they were divorcing. Farley and Mathews settled their divorced in August and are currently working on co-parenting their two children — daughter Meilani, 5, and son Greyson, 3.

