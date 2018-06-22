‘Jersey Shore’ Fans Swoon Over Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino’s Romantic Proposal

Who knew The Situation was such a romantic?

Jersey Shore fans everywhere celebrated the MTV star’s growth as Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino pulled off the perfect proposal to girlfriend Lauren Pesce during Thursday’s episode of Family Vacation.

After a day filled with typical Shore antics while preparing to pop the big question, Sorrentino and Pesce headed off to a romantic dinner while his co-stars turned their messy mansion into a proposal paradise.

“Lauren is the light at the end of my tunnel. Lauren is everything, Lauren is my best friend, she’s my soulmate, she’s my better half,” he said, before asking her to become Mrs. Situation with the help of a beautiful video of their relationship.

Sorrentino had previously gushed over his girlfriend of more than 15 years on the reboot of the series.

“She was the only real relationship I ever had, and I kind of craved that substance of something real,” he told his roommates earlier in the season, revealing that she helped him stay sober, even seeing him through a tough relapse.

“That really meant a lot to me,” he continued. “At any particular time, she could have been like, ‘I don’t need to stay here and help him fix himself, I’m gonna go and find somebody who’s already a finished product, so to speak.’ …She stuck by me the whole time. She just made me a better person.”

And don’t worry, you won’t miss the wedding!

“I would have to say in the next couple of months, we’re planning to do the wedding along with season 2 — God willing,” Sorrentino told PEOPLE in April.

Fans took to Twitter to congratulate the beautiful couple:

Dear @ItsTheSituation. Thank you for making me ugly cry on my couch on a Thursday night 😭😭congratulations to you and Laurenssss!! #JSFamilyVacation #JerseyShore — just Kristin (@kbellabar) June 22, 2018

When they said, “I love you” at the same time. #JerseyShore pic.twitter.com/RTUfC3DN3Q — Daisya Spencer (@DaisyaSpencer) June 22, 2018

Mike’s glo up is the best thing I’ve ever witnessed in my entire life. I’m crine #JerseyShore pic.twitter.com/X5yIskX3hG — Aislinn (@_aislinnrose) June 22, 2018

BEST EPISODE OF #JERSEYSHORE EVER! — Heather Lynn (@HeatherrxLynn) June 22, 2018

not gonna lie I was worried about this proposal but it actually turned out cute. I LOVE love #JerseyShore #JSFamillyVacation pic.twitter.com/CwDBtiZFpY — cool (@pizzasandpearls) June 22, 2018

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

Photo credit: Twitter/Mike Sorrentino