‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ Official Trailer Released

The cast of Jersey Shore takes on the sun and sand of Miami in an official trailer for their reunion series, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

The new look at Jersday Thursdays shows off the return of the original cast, including Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, 30; Jenni “JWoww” Farley, 31; Deena Cortese, 31; Vinny Guadagnino, 30; Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, 35; Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, 32; and Pauly D, 37.

This time in Miami, Florida, the group finds themselves back in their GTL routines and at wild parties. But this time around, the reality personalities are nearly all parents, though that doesn’t seem to change their attitudes or actions on the “family vacation.”

“I love my children, but I never let loose,” Farley said in a clip of the returning series, which has already been renewed for season two.

The guys of the gang also promise more shenanigans in the upcoming show, teasing, “We’re going harder than we’ve ever gone before,” and, “We’re older, but I don’t think any of us are wiser.”

The group will also visit Bimini, Bahamas for part of the special, for which Sorrentino has been given special permission to do after pleading guilty to cheating on his taxes last April.

After he pleaded guilty to the charges in January, the judge overseeing the trial ordered Sorrentino to remain sober until his sentencing, but granted him leave to visit the Bahamas with the rest of the reality show cast. But despite his no-drinking policy, Sorrentino has not lost his wit and charm.

“The Situation has become the inspiration,” he teased in the trailer.

Missing from the party is Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancolo, who did not agree to do the reunion special alongside ex Ortiz-Magro, who is currently expecting his first child.

“In my head, in my dreams of dreams, I really hope that [Sammi] pops in,” Farley said in an interview with Us Weekly. “Yeah, it’s gonna be different. I wish she would be on it but I understand why she’s not going to be on it… She might be ready to start a family and get married, have babies. I don’t know. She’s just on to the next chapter in her life.”

“I’m still in shock thinking that the show is coming back, too. We never expected this,” she continued. “I respect her decision. We all respect her decision. It is what it is. In my head, I still have hope.” But according to released footage and appearances by the cast during filming, Farley’s wish for Giancolo to pop up did not come true.

The original Jersey Shore ran for six seasons on MTV from 2009-12, with the second season taking place in Miami.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation premieres Thursday, April 5 at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.