‘Jersey Shore Family Vacation’ Return Date, Trailer Revealed

New episodes of MTV‘s Jersey Shore Family Vacation will be here sooner than we realize! The network announced on Thursday that Jerzdays are returning July 11.

A new teaser for the episodes just released by the network finds the crew gearing up for Mike “The Situation’s” wedding to Lauren Pesce.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Speak now of forever pump your fist,” the trailer told fans.

“Oh yea, weddings yeah!” Paul “Pauly D” Delvecchio enthusiastically declares in the trailer.

Meanwhile, a tuxedo-clad Sorrentino poses with his dapper groomsmen while Nicole and Jenni throw petals down the aisle and gush over the bride, who we’ll have to wait to see on her big day.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation is a spinoff of the original Jersey Shore series that ran from 2009 to 2012; it catches up with he original Seaside Heights cast a decade after their infamous show first aired, launching them all to fame.

All of the housemates are returning for the third season: Paul “Pauly D” Delvecchio,” Jenni “JWOWW” Farley, Vinny Guadagnino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Angelina Pivarnick and Deena Nicole Cortese.

Season 3 will also show how the roommates deal with Sorrentino’s prison sentencing and his subsequent time served behind bars.

“The roommates may be back, but a lot has changed, as the squad rallies around Mike, who’s facing prison time and planning a wedding,” the network said, as per The Wrap. “At the same time, Deena’s about to give birth, Jenni’s contemplating divorce, Ronnie’s fed up with all the jokes at his expense, and Pauly can’t resist just one wedding prank. Through the challenges and fears, pranks and surprise wedding guests, it’s the humor that keeps this group together and proves that facing life’s twists and turns is easier with friends.”

It’s unclear how much of Sorrentino’s legal troubles and prison sentencing will be shown during season 3, although Pauly D recently told Us Weekly that Sorrentino is well liked in prison.

“You know what, yeah … they like him and he gets his pick of all the food and stuff like that,” he said in May. “They really like him in there so I’m happy about that so that’s a plus.”

He also revealed that he and Vinny felt “so weird” when they went to visit him a few weeks ago.

“I have never had to do that before, visit somebody in prison… but it wasn’t too bad considering, I mean, he’s doing great. He’s in great spirits, he’s just happy to put this past him and he’s almost out of there. It went by so quick. He’s doing great, and I’m looking forward to partying with him when he gets out,” Pauly D added.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation returns on July 11 at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.