‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ Season 2 Location Revealed

The cast of Jersey Shore is back once more as filming for the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation‘s second season began in Las Vegas.

Like season 1 in Miami, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, DJ Pauly D, Vinny Guadagnino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Deena Nicole Cortese will be staying at a rented house in Sin City. They will also reportedly be traveling throughout the season.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The revival series has been a huge success for MTV so far, Us Weekly reports. The network said in a press release that the April 5 premiere reached nearly 10 million total unique viewers, making it the highest-rated unscripted debut on cable TV since 2012. The final episode of the first season airs on June 28.

Sammi “Sweet” Giancola was the only original cast member who did not return for the revival, and it’s unlikely she’ll head to Vegas. Original cast member Angelina Pivarnick, who recently became engaged to boyfriend Chris Larangeira, is also not involved in the reunion series, though she did make a brief appearance.

“She’s so happy that she didn’t do the show,” a source told Us Weekly in May. “She’s happy with her life and has moved on with her boyfriend [Christian Biscardi]. He’s The One. They have a great life together and have their own business. She doesn’t regret not going back on for a second.”

Things are already taking a rough turn in Vegas for the next season, however, as video surfaced of Ortiz-Magro being restrained after he became involved in an altercation with another man at pool party at the Flamingo in Las Vegas on Wednesday.

In the video, he can be seen charging at the unidentified second man as a security steps in to separate them. Both men throw insults at one another and are eventually pulled away from one another and restrained by security.

We’ll have to watch season two to see what caused the altercation.

This is not the first time that the Jersey Shore star has been caught on camera in the midst of a fight. In May, video surfaced that appeared to show Ortiz-Magro and girlfriend Jen Harley involved in a physical confrontation. Harley took to Instagram Live to document the event, in which Ortiz-Magro could be seen scuffling with another woman.

Harley and the reality star later ended their relationship, less than a month after they welcomed daughter Ariana Sky into the world.

Prior to the Instagram Live brawl, Ortiz-Magro had been involved in several other altercations, including one incident in which he knocked a man unconscious. The brawl, which occurred during filming for the first season of the MTV reunion series, resulted in Ortiz-Magro going to jail.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.