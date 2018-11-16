‘Jersey Shore’ Star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Cheats on Jen Harley Again: ‘There Goes My Life’

It was Miami all over again for Ronnie Ortiz-Magro on Thursday’s episode of Jersey Shore Family Vacation, as he got too close to a woman who was not girlfriend Jen Harley in a hot tub.

Ortiz-Magro and the mother of his infant daughter went through a lot during the first season of the MTV reboot, when the Jersey Shore star canoodled with a woman the roommates nicknamed “French Fry” in a hot tub at their rental house. And in Thursday’s episode, it appears Ortiz-Magro hadn’t learned his lesson about being alone with a scantily-clad woman while in a relationship.

Trouble started for the new dad when co-star Angelina Pivarnick’s friend Lindsay came to visit the crew at the Jersey shore. The two were openly flirting with each other while drinking throughout the day and night, with Ortiz-Magro even admitting he thought the “Jewish Barbie” looked “hot.”

His ongoing problems with Harley didn’t help: “It sucks when you’re with someone who just likes to fight,” he admitted to the cameras, saying he was getting abusive texts and photos of his ex-girlfriend Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola from Harley, who said she was going to “find another man to raise [his] daughter.”

“Are you single tonight?” Lindsay asked Ortiz-Magro at the club, who just smiled in response.

“Ronnie is getting a weird look in his eye around Jewish Barbie,” Vinny Guadagnino told the cameras. “I know this look. Usually that leads to bad decisions. This is not good.”

The two decided to head out to the house’s hot tub alone together around 4 a.m., where Lindsay asked him, “So you’re still not single yet?” Ortiz-Magro only sighed in response, which prompted Lindsay to tell him, “You have to be happy,” and move closer.

His roommates were in disbelief at what they were watching. “Ronnie, did you not see what Ronnie went through in Miami?” Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio said in disbelief. “How could you do that again?”

He continued, “What the f— is he doing? How dumb can you be? This girl’s gonna f—ing drag him for another car ride.”

It was then that Harley began to text Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley, saying she couldn’t get in contact with Ortiz-Magro, who Farley said “is about to cheat on her again.”

When the pair left the hot tub to head inside, it seemed pretty likely that things were about to escalate, with Ortiz-Magro telling Lindsay she could sleep in his bed.

“There goes my life,” he said to himself before the episode ended.

That’s not to say that Harley hasn’t played her part in the tumultuous relationship. The new mother was arrested in June for allegedly dragging Ortiz-Magro behind her car in a fight, and the reality personality implied that she had given him a black eye in October.

Harley, on Instagram, blamed MTV for the couple’s issues soon after.

“Honestly the show has been the route to all our problems,” she wrote, adding that she wants her beau to quit the series.

“Would you want Ron to quit [Jersey Shore] to make [your] relationship better and peaceful?” one follower asked, to which she responded, “DUH,” alongside an emoji rolling its eyes.

