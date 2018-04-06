It’s T-Shirt Time! ‘Jersey Shore’ Fans Fist Pump for ‘Family Vacation’

Jerzdays are back, and America couldn’t be happier to see the Jersey Shore crew back in action.

After six years without the Shore crew on the small screen, the return of Jersey Shore Family Vacation on Thursday, April 5 was celebrated by fans who missed their weekly dose of meatball power, and all the drama that came with it.

Fans saw the return of Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Ronnie-Ortiz Magro, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Jenny “JWoww” Farley, Vinny Guadagnino, Deena Nicole Cortese and Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio, but years after their first stay on the shore, a lot has changed.

Snooki and JWoww are both married with two kids, while Ortiz-Magro’s girlfriend was expecting their first child together at the time, and actually gave birth to their daughter Tuesday prior to the premiere.

The Situation is sober, dating his college sweetheart and dealing with tax evasion charges that could have him serving prison time. Deena just tied the knot at her own wedding, Vinny’s girlfriend is working on replacing his mom in the laundry department, and Pauly D is DJing internationally.

Missing from the equation is Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola, who in a recent statement said she wasn’t interested in revisiting that time in her life right now.

At the same time, it seems like nothing has changed at all.

The guys are still hitting the gym, Pauly D’s pouf is big as ever, Snooki described herself as a “hot mess mom,” and all the roomies are ready to rage in Miami.

Fans couldn’t contain their excitement welcoming back MTV’s most notorious cast.

I really can’t believe I’m watching another season of #JerseyShore

I legit grew up with these people ✊🏾 — 👑 DION 👑 (@NEONDIONxo) April 6, 2018

Didn’t know I needed this show back so much, until just now. Sooo happy #JerseyShore — jerickaaaxo (@jerickaaaxo) April 6, 2018

Everyone is all grown up in relationships and moms and shit omg #JerseyShoreFamilyVacation #jerseyshore — courtttt💛 (@forever_lashaun) April 6, 2018

Lmfao #JerseyShore bout to be litttt — Rafa Reyes (@rreyes_914) April 6, 2018

We can’t wait to see what drama the Shore crew brings with them this season!

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

Photo credit: MTV