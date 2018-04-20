‘Jersey Shore’ Star Says Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Used to Call Sammi Giancola on Blocked Numbers After Split

Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola may have decided to stay away from the Jersey Shore Family Vacation reboot, but her presence has been very much felt in the house.

After Sammi made her first “appearance” in the form of a custom-made doll designed to look (and sound) like her during the premiere, the group hasn’t been able to stop talking about their old roommate.

In Thursday’s episode of the MTV reboot, a group discussion turned to Sammi, who said in a statement that she skipped the reunion to avoid “potentially toxic situations,” presumably referring to her ex Ronnie Ortiz-Magro. The two’s problematic on-again, off-again relationship lasted for eight years, three of which were documented on the original Jersey Shore from 2009-12.

“I have a question,” Vinny Guadagnino, 30, asked Ronnie. “If Sam did come here, what would it have been like for you two?”

“Would you have legit let her just do her in the house, or would you have ragged a little bit?” chimed in Jenni “JWoww” Farley.

“What do you mean? Ragged about what? I have a kid on the way,” replied Ronnie, who welcomed his first child, a daughter, with girlfriend Jen Harley on April 3.

“You think I give a f— what [Sammi] does?” he added.

Deena Cortese, who is still the closest with Sammi, immediately jumped to her friend’s defense.

“There would have been a division in the house [if she had come],” she said. “Me and her were always closer.”

“She’s a f—ing t—y-sucker,” Ronnie responded. “When me and her dated, she never talked to [any of the girls].”

“She talked to me!” argued Deena.

“Not really,” Ronnie insisted. “Not the way she talks to you now and she talked to you after we broke up.”

But Deena wasn’t convinced, and revealed in a confessional later that Ronnie was the reason Sammi decided not to film the reunion.

“Ron needs to stop talking about Sam and move the f— on,” she says. “Sam told me that he used to call her on blocked numbers and used to like, be really weird. She was afraid she was going to get in the house and he would get drunk and spiral and try and get back with her or something.”

Later, when Ronnie accused Deena of “playing both sides” when it comes to her friendship with Sammi and him, the two got into it while on their way to the club.

“Why the f— would me and Sam talk about you/” Deena shouted, “It’s not all about you Ron, you narcissistic f—.”

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

