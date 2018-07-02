‘Jersey Shore’ Star Deena Cortese Expecting First Child With Christopher Buckner

Deena Cortese is pregnant and expecting a baby boy with her husband, Christopher Buckner, the Jersey Shore star announced Monday.

Super excited to announce our little family is growing! @CBuckner_ and I Will be welcoming a baby boy to our family December 2018! 💙💙 pic.twitter.com/WwtNoDLWaJ — Deena Nicole Cortese (@DeenaNicoleMTV) July 2, 2018

“Chris and I Decided to wait until we were ready to spill the beans!” Cortese captioned a series of pregnancy photos on social media. “Now that we are safely into our second trimester.. us and our little monkey are ready to tell the world Our little family is growing! We have a sweet little boy on the way!”

She continued, revealing that they’d already chosen a name for their upcoming bundle of joy, who is due in December. “We Are truly blessed and our hearts are filled with so much joy and happiness. December can’t come soon enough! Daddy and Mommy can’t wait to meet you Christopher John you are going to be the most spoiled little boy ever!!!!”

Fans were overjoyed at Cortese’s happy news, responding to the tweet with messages like “Congrats Deena and Chris” and “Congrats! A baby meatball!”

On Instagram, fans were just as jubilant.

“Omg so amazing, congrats!” one person wrote.

“Amazing news! Happy for you!” another said.

“Congrats to the both of you! You’re gonna make a great mom,” someone else said.

The married couple said “I do” in October 2017 after Buckner popped the question in November 2016.

Cortese’s representative confirmed the nuptials to E! News at the time: “Finally the special day for these two amazing people together has come that will never be forgotten! So glad they shared the memories with her fellow cast mates who came out to show love and support to the ultimate duo.”

Cortese is the latest Jersey Shore: Family Vacation cast member to announce she was becoming a parent, with Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Paul “Pauly D” Delvecchio and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro becoming parents in the last few years since the original run of Jersey Shore on MTV.

Fans may be hoping that Cortese’s transition into a parent goes smoother than Ortiz-Magro’s did; his co-stars described him as “spiraling” on the reunion season of Jersey Shore this spring when he was coming to grips with becoming a father in the near future. Since the birth of his 2-month-old daughter in April, he and his ex have been involved in several confrontations, many of them physical. Police have responded to at least two incidents, resulting in Ortiz-Magro’s ex, Jen Harley, getting arrested last week.