‘Jersey Shore’ Cast Supports The Situation at His Sentencing Hearing for Tax Evasion

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, flanked by his Jersey Shore cast mates, has arrived at a Newark, New Jersey courthouse for his sentencing hearing.

Set to be sentenced Friday for tax evasion, Sorrentino was joined by Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Vinnie Guadagnino and Deena Cortese.

As previously reported, Sorrentino pleaded guilty in January to tax evasion. Since entering his plea, he obtained the court’s approval to travel to Florida and Nevada to film for the rebooted Jersey Shore series, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. As part of his plea deal, he was able to delay sentencing, which was originally scheduled for April 25.

The sentence is expected to be handed down shortly, when Sorrentino will find out if he is headed home or behind bars.

The years-long legal situation began in 2014 when Sorrentino and his brother, Marc, were indicted for allegedly not paying taxes on $8.9 million worth of income. Sorrentino pleaded guilty to one count of tax evasion in January 2018, while Marc pleaded guilty to one count of aiding in the preparation of a fake tax return. Marc faces up to three years in prison while Sorrentino could be sentenced to up to five.

In a recent interview with Us Weekly, the 36-year-old opened up about his legal troubles, saying they do not define him.

“We live our life one day at a time, and we’re praying for a positive result,” Sorrentino told the magazine of himself and fiancée Lauren Pesce. “You know, my current situation is not my final destination.”

On Thursday, Polizzi told Jenny McCarthy on McCarthy’s titular SiriusXM radio show that she and her fellow Jersey Shore cast mates were “freaking out” about the sentencing hearing.

“Honestly we don’t know what is going to happen tomorrow… so hopefully everything is going to be fine,” Polizzi said.

“We’ve been hanging out all week and you can tell the days are coming quicker and he’s getting more nervous,” she added. “We’re just trying to be there for him, just hang out with him, make him smile a little bit, but it’s terrifying for him.”

The sentencing is sure to throw a curveball in Sorrentino and Pesce’s wedding plans. Polizzi said the bride-to-be has been busy planning a grand wedding but that “she is freaking out too.”

“We just went for her dress fitting so you know she is putting on the dress and doing all the fun bride stuff but she is freaking out too,” Polizzi said, adding, “I think we just all want it to be over but we are also hoping for a great outcome.”