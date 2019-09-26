‘Jersey Shore’ Cast ‘Scared’ for Ronnie Ortiz-Magro’s Well-Being Following Jen Harley’s Claims

Jersey Shore star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro has some explaining to do to his castmates on Thursday’s episode of the MTV reality show after new clams by his on-again, off-again girlfriend Jen Harley. In a sneak peek from the episode, cast member Angelina Pivarnick shared texts she had received from Harley discussing Ortiz-Magro’s alleged recent behavior, which led to the group feeling confused.

“Is he not really sober?” Deena Cortese asked. “Is this an act?”

“I try to be there for him but then that s— comes,” Pivarnick said. “I’m like, ‘What do I do?’”

“What the f— is he doing?” added Jenni Farley, pointing out that Ortiz-Magro had constantly been on his phone texting with Harley.

“I mostly just want Ron to be real, because this is giving me anxiety because it reminds me of last year in Vegas,” Farley said in a confessional, referring to the group’s previous trip, which resulted in a major argument after she attempted to speak to Ortiz-Magro about Harley. “I’m trying to avoid that.”

“I don’t like being bull s—ed, I don’t like being lied to,” she added. “So if you’re not gonna tell me the truth, I’ll find it out another way. Tequila’s gonna get to the bottom of this.”

“I don’t regret telling the girls about what is really going on with Ron, because now I’m like, ‘Alright, good, it’s out there, it’s out in the open,” Pivarnick said in her confessional, explaining why she shared the texts. “I am scared for Ron’s well-being and I want to know what the f— is going on. Let’s figure out how to fix this kid because he’s not all right.”

During last week’s episode, Harley had texted Pivarnick while the group was out to dinner in Las Vegas, claiming that Ortiz-Magro had gone to Cabo, “went MIA” and “went completely whack.”

“I just don’t know what condition he’s in,” Harley’s message added.

The texts came one month after Ortiz-Magro had completed a one-month stint in rehab for alcohol and depression treatment, telling his roomates during the Aug. 29 episode that he wanted to go to rehab to improve himself for his and Harley’s 17-month-old daughter, Ariana.

“I needed it. Too much s— was going on,” he said. “I was in it and I couldn’t see. … It took time to reset. I had to do what I had to do for myself, for the baby. We know the decisions I was making were not the decisions a father should make.”

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

Photo Credit: Getty / Jamie McCarthy