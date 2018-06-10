‘Jersey Shore’ Cast Member Ronnie Ortiz Claims Girlfriend Spit on Him During Fight

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro got into a heated argument with baby mama Jen Harley over their child and their dead dog, which ended with her allegedly spitting on him.

Reports say Harley called the cops on Ronnie Thursday night to report their argument at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas, Nevada, but they showed up she was nowhere to be found.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Law enforcement sources told TMZ they interviewed multiple witnesses and Ronnie, and were told Harley punched him in the head, and spit on him before taking off. She is reportedly now a suspect of battery.

Ortiz-Magro told police they’d been arguing since Wednesday when their dog dead at the bottom of their pool. He and Harley live in the Vegas area.

Sources told the outlet that the former couple had also been fighting about who was taking care of their daughter, Ariana Sky, when things came to a head at Planet Hollywood.

It has been a rough week for the Jersey Shore star, who found himself being restrained by security after getting into an altercation with a stranger during a pool party at The Flamenco in Las Vegas.

In video of the incident, which occurred during the second day of filming for the second season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, Ortiz-Magro can be seen charging at the unidentified second man as security steps in to separate them. Both men throw insults at one another and are eventually pulled away from each other, restrained by security.

It is not known what led to the altercation.

This is not the first time Ortiz-Magro and Harley have been involved in a physical confrontation.

Harley took to Instagram Live to document an altercation with her ex, in the video he can be seen scuffing with another woman.

Harley and the 32-year-old later ended their relationship, less than a month after they welcomed Ariana Sky into the world.

Prior to the Instagram Live brawl, Ortiz-Magro had been involved in several other altercations, including one incident in which he knocked a man unconscious. The brawl, which occurred during filming for the first season of the MTV reunion series, resulted in Ortiz-Magro going to jail.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation was renewed for a second season following its April 2018 premiere, which debuted to major ratings success, drawing nearly 10 million total viewers. The premiere was the highest-rated unscripted debut since 2012.

The series airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV. The season finale is scheduled to air on June 28.