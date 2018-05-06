‘Jersey Shore’ Cast Deflects Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Questions: ‘We Love and Support Each Other’

Jersey Shore cast member Ronnie Ortiz-Magro has been in the headlines as of late for some unflattering altercations with his girlfriend, Jen Harley. Now, his Jersey Shore castmates have spoken out on the matter.

Ortiz-Magro, 32, made several allegations about Harley, culminating in a live Instagram video that showed him yelling at Harley and trying to grab her phone.

His castmates, whom he currently appears on Jersey Shore Family Vacation with, visited The View on Wednesday where they were forced to address the situation.

“I have to bring up the elephant in the room — that Ronnie is not here,” View co-host Meghan McCain said. “I’m a big fan of his, he’s been very provocative this season. He’s at home with his newborn baby girl, but he made headlines these past few days because he’s been publicly fighting with his girlfriend. Obviously you guys are close — how do you feel about this?”

While most of the cast stayed silent, Pauly “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio, 37, spoke up and wished Ortiz-Magro the best.

“So Ronnie — out of respect for him and his family, he’s not here, so we don’t want to speak on his behalf,” Pauly D said. “We are one big family, so we love and support each other in everything that we do.”

The drama began when Ortiz-Magro went on a social media rant about Harley, who claims was purposely keeping video of her and an ex having sex.

“Note to self, can’t turn a natural born HOE, into a HOUSEWIFE, if you find them in the gutter then leave them in the gutter,” he wrote. “Not all people can be saved when they are so far gone. All you can say you did ur best and keep it moving.”

Harley hit back with allegations of drug use by the MTV personality.

“Can’t turn a coke head into a father! Yeahhh buddy,” she wrote.

That feud culminated in the aforementioned clip of Ortiz-Magro confronting his girlfriend, with whom he recently welcomed a daughter with. That clip sparked abuse speculation and forced the Famously Single alum to offer a public apology.

“I want to apologize to my family, friends and fans,” he said. “This is a private matter that should have never been made public. I remain focused on my daughter and she is my number one priority.”

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.