‘Jersey Shore’ Cast Confronts Ronnie Ortiz-Magro’s Girlfriend After Dragging Incident

Jenni “JWoww” Farley definitely knows how to break an awkward silence.

In a clip from Thursday’s all-new episode of Jersey Shore Family Vacation, the Shore gang is coming face-to-face with Ronnie Ortiz-Magro’s girlfriend Jen Harley for the first time since she allegedly dragged him behind a car, racking up a domestic battery arrest and a viral mugshot in the process. (She was not charged in the end).

Leave it to none other than @JENNIWOWW to break the ice… ❄️ Jen is coming to dinner on tomorrow night’s #JSFamilyVacation at 8/7c on @MTV. pic.twitter.com/XDgLdgtJ9b — Jersey Shore (@JerseyShore) October 24, 2018

It’s definitely an awkward moment, with the cast not sure if they should stay silent in fear or confront her about hurting their friend.

“Take off your seat belts, Jen’s coming to dinner,” Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino jokes.

“Yo, this s— is going to be mad awkward,” Pauly “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio adds. “Somebody’s got to call her out, though.”

Vinny Guadagnino sure isn’t going to say anything, explaining, “I’m not going to say anything to Jen, I don’t want her to kill me. I don’t know who’s going to have the balls to say something to her.”

After some seriously uncomfortable silence, peppered with a few comments about ordering their dinner, Farley comes to the rescue to address the incident, turning and telling Harley, “Your mugshot — you look hot.”

Although Ortiz-Magro recently revealed that he and Harley were working things out in therapy for the good of their infant daughter, Ariana Sky, the MTV cast member returned to Instagram Wednesday with a seriously disturbing implication of domestic violence on his baby mama’s part.

Sharing a photo of his eye with a massive black and blue bruise forming, writing, “Sorry for lying to my friends and family, sometimes u love people so much your (sic) willing to lie and the hurt the people that love u the most to Protect.”

He also tagged the account @JenXKidddddddddddd, but the user does not exist. Between that and the caption, it was easy to assume he was referring to his girlfriend.

The two have had a tumultuous relationship to say the least. In addition to her arrest for the alleged dragging incident, a warrant was issued for her arrest in Las Vegas shortly before after she spit in her boyfriend’s face, all of which was captured by the Jersey Shore cameras.

But Harley blames the reality show for her problems with her beau, she revealed earlier this month in an Instagram Q&A session with fans.

“Honestly the show has been the route to all our problems,” she wrote, admitting she wants him to quit the show.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

