‘Jersey Shore’ Cast Brings ‘Free Situation’ Campaign to D.C.

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino’s jail sentence is almost over, but his Jersey Shore Family Vacation co-stars still traveled to Washington D.C. with matching “Free Sitch” t-shirts. Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Deena Cortese and Angelina Pivarnick all traveled to the nation’s capital to see if they could arrange meetings with politicians to arrange an early release.

PEOPLE shared photos of the quartet wearing “Free Sitch” shirts and hand-made posters. Snooki was seen carrying a poster reading “Could I come in, Donnie?,” a reference to President Donald Trump.

Sorrentino and his brother, Marc Sorrentino, were indicted on tax charges in September 2014 for allegedly failing to pay property taxes on $8.9 million of income from 2010 to 2012. The two were indicted on more fraud and tax evasion charges in 2017. In January 2018, Sorrentino agreed to plead guilty to one count of tax evasion and was sentenced to eight months in prison and two years of supervised release. Marc was sentenced to two years in prison.

In January, Sorrentino reported to prison, two months after he married Lauren Pesce. He is serving his time at the Otisville Federal Correctional Institution in New York and is scheduled to be released this month.

On the ongoing season of Jersey Shore Family Vacation, fans have seen how Sorrentino’s co-stars struggled with their friend having to go to prison. They also reflected on how much of a better person Sorrentino has become in recent years, especially after he got engaged to Pesce.

The cast told PEOPLE last month that Sorrentino has stayed “so positive” during his time in jail. As for what he wants to do once he gets out, they have some ideas.

“I know he wants to eat. He wants to do a fast food tour,” Pauly “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio told the magazine. “And I want to throw big party for him with everybody.”

“He probably just wants his bed and his dog and his girl in the beginning… and then we can party,” Vinny Guadagnino chimed in.

Pesce and Sorrentino have also talked about starting a family once he’s out. In one episode earlier this month, Sorrentino said the couple started talking about “having a little Situation.”

“You think you’re ready for a baby?” Pesce asked him in the scene.

“Um, honey, I’ve been born ready,” Sorrentino replied.

Pauly D also joked with Us Weekly that the couple were trying to get pregnant while Sorrentino was still in prison.

“I’m going to say this because I think they’re already trying,” he said. “He’s like, ‘Lauren, catch.’ … They smuggled out his sperm and gave it to Lauren.”

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

