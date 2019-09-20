‘Jersey Shore’ Cast Admit to Being ‘Scared’ Over Jen Harley’s ‘Insane’ Texts About Ronnie Ortiz-Magro

The drama between Jersey Shore star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and his now-estranged girlfriend Jen Harley continues to play out on Jersey Shore Family Vacation. His co-stars are still worried about the allegedly abusive relationship, and Angelina Pivarnick said they are “scared” that anything could happen. Their nerves reach a boiling point while out to dinner.

In a preview scene from Thursday night’s episode, Pivarnick, Vinny Guadagnino, Pauly “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio, Deena Nicole Cortese and Ortiz-Magro are out to dinner together. When Ortiz-Magro leaves to go to the bathroom, he surprisingly left his phone behind. This got everyone else nervous, with Guadagnino even considering looking at his friend’s phone to see the texts between Ortiz-Magro and Harley.

“I can just see a mini Jen climbing out of the phone, trying to kill us all,” Guadagnino told the camera. “There’s so much drama in that phone right now. I don’t even want it on the table.”

While Ortiz-Magro is off-camera and unable to respond to Harley’s texts, Harley suddenly starts texting Pivarnick.

“All of a sudden, my phone is blowing up and it’s Jen,” Pivarnick told the camera. “Those text messages are f– insane.”

According to Us Weekly, in the texts, Harley accused Ortiz-Magro of going to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico and texting her “crazy s– all hours of the night.” These allegations come after Ortiz-Magro finished a month in rehab for alcohol abuse, so they left the other Jersey Shore stars concerned.

“I don’t know what is really going on right now. I don’t know if he’s sober to not,” Pivarnick told the camera. “I don’t know who the f– is lying at this point and I’m very scared.”

Ortiz-Magro and Harley have had an abusive relationship that came to a head when Harley allegedly dragged Ortiz-Magro with a car and he posted photos of the injuries. In February, he checked into a rehab facility in Florida.

“I’m embarrassed of things that I’ve done, who I’ve become,” Ortiz-Magro told his father before going to rehab, as seen in an episode last month. “It’s not someone that I ever thought I would be. I think that I can catch myself and I think that I have control over myself and I’m not going to react or do something stupid or say something stupid that I regret and it just doesn’t work. I don’t have the answers anymore.”

Harley and Ortiz-Magro reportedly split for good earlier this month. The couple share 17-month-old daughter Ariana.

New episodes of Jersey Shore Family Vacation air Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

