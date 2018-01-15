‘Jersey Shore’ Cast Member Angelina Pivarnick Announces Engagement to Chris Larangeira

It’s been announced that former Jersey Shore cast member Angelina Pivarnick is engaged to her boyfriend Chris Larangeira.

Speaking to Us Weekly, 31-year-old Pivarnick revealed that the couple went out to “a beautiful Italian dinner” and then back to Larangeira’s home where he had written out “I Love You Angelina” in flowers.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I followed a trail of rose petals all the way to his bed,” Pivarnick added.

Larangeira has also made a heart out of flower petals that included the couples initials “A&C” in the middle. “The A was first, which I thought was really cute,” Pivarnick said. “He proposed and then we laid in the roses.”

Additionally, Adam Barta, a close friend of Pivarnick’s took photos of the couple’s proposal so that they can always remember it.

“She’s grown so much, and when I saw Chris get down on one knee, it made me tear up. There was a lot of cheering and clapping,” Barta said.

Pivarnick and Larangeira have been friends for well over a decade. “We always liked each other,” the bride-to-be told Us, “but I believe God brought us together at the right time.”

Previously, Pivarnick was enagaged to David Kovacs in 2011, and then again to Louie Gero in 2016.

Pivarnick was an original cast member on the first season of the Jersey Shore way back in 2009.

She was booted out of the house in the third episode, however, after refusing to work a shift at the t-shirt shop.

Pivarnick returned in the second season, when the show headed to Miami Beach, Florida, but was booted again in the 10th episode of the season after having “violent confrontations” with both Michael Sorrentino and Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi.

There are actually conflicting reports that she voluntarily chose to leave the show both times.

Pivarnick did turn up on the show again, making brief cameos in both the fifth and sixth seasons.

Following her time on Jersey Shore, Pivarnick appeared on Total Nonstop Action Wrestling, and VH1’s Couples Therapy,as well as released a song called, “I’m Hot.”

It’s reported that she currently works as an EMT in New York City.