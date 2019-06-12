Jeremy Vuolo Finally Meets Baby Ivy in New Photo

More than two weeks after she made her entrance into the world, Jeremy Vuolo has finally met Jessa (Duggar) Seewald and Ben Seewald’s newborn daughter Ivy Jane.

The Counting On star revealed the exciting introduction on his Instagram account on Tuesday night, sharing a photo of himself holding the sleeping 2-week-old.

“Nice to meet you, Ivy Jane,” Vuolo captioned the snapshot.

Baby Ivy, the Seewald’s third child and first daughter, made her way into the world on Sunday, May 26.

“Ivy Jane Seewald was welcomed into the world Sunday, May 26th. We were getting ready for church when my water broke, and we were thinking ‘Well, I guess we have a change of plans!’” the couple announced the exciting news on the Duggar Family website.

“After three and a half hours of labor, Ivy was born at 5:57 pm,” they continued. “Her due date was June 5th, and since both of our boys went five days past their due date, we thought we would go late again. We were so surprised when she came two weeks earlier than her brothers. We definitely weren’t expecting that!”

“Ivy was born at home weighing 7lbs 14oz and 20 1/2 inches long. She feels so tiny compared to her siblings! Spurgeon was born at nearly 10lbs, and Henry close to 9lbs,” the post concluded. “We’re so grateful to God for this precious gift. She is already so loved. Her big brothers adore her!”

Speaking shortly after her birth, the couple revealed that they had named their daughter after Lady Jane Grey, who reigned in England from July 10 until July 19, 1553.

“Ivy Jane. We just liked those two names, Jessa and I talked about it beforehand this time around,” they said. “We actually had a name picked out before she was born. We liked the way those names flowed together and with her middle name, Jane, she’s actually named after Lady Jane Grey, who was a young lady who was queen of England for a short time during the 1500s. She’s a very inspirational character to us.”

Apart from her name having a connection to a historical figure, little Ivy’s birth has another important connection: she was born on her great-grandma Mary Duggar’s birthday.

Marry, the mother of Jim Bob, recently passed away suddenly at the age of 78, though she was able to meet her newest great-grandbaby prior to her death.