Jeremy Roloff Fans Call out His Recent Instagram Post About Relationships

Little People, Big World star Jeremy Roloff is getting a pretty big dose of ironic justice after posting a lengthy diatribe about relationships on social media.

Under a photo of he and wife Audrey posted on Instagram last week, Jeremy pontificated about the negative effects technology and social media are having on relationships.

“Phones are ruining our love stories. I believe that the single most lethal problem concerning our love stories is our phones,” he wrote. “They are increasingly stealing our conversations, our romance, our contentment, our time, our special moments, and our attention. Which is everything healthy relationships need. It’s a tragedy. It’s something we must control. And it’s immediate.”

Did we mention the post was on Instagram?

Fans were pretty quick to point out that he and Audrey appear to use their phones and social media quite frequently, regularly posting to Instagram, Facebook and Audrey’s blog.

“My point is practice what you preach,” wrote one user in the comment section. “If you think it’s such a massive problem in our society, then why do you continue to do it yourself? You’re using this social media platform Instagram and Facebook) to write/ tell us your thoughts, ideas and beliefs. And you do so by cell phones, tablet, or computer. So, aren’t you just as guilty as everyone else?”

Another wrote, “I am not trying to sound hypocritical or judgmental but don’t you guys post most of your daily lives on the Insta stories? You must have your phones and camera up all the time.”

Jeremy ended up replying to many of the comments to clarify his message in the end.

“Warning folks about their phone use (which is an obvious problem in society) is different than saying we must destroy all phones. Which is what many people seem to have heard. I could have mailed everyone, but this seemed faster and easier. Yes, it’s ironic,” he wrote.

He also defended the couple, saying that while he and Audrey are regular social media users, they aren’t really posting that often.

“So, since having my Instagram I have posted less than twice a week. (That’s not very much at all),” he replied to one commenter.

Regardless, he did admit that he and Audrey are still working at setting their own boundaries when it comes to using their phones.

“It’s definitely something we’re still working on and by no means have mastered,” he wrote in a comment.

Little People, Big World airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

Photo credit: Twitter/Audrey Roloff