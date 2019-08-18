Jeremy Roloff and Wife Audrey Reveal Sex of Baby No. 2: ‘We’re So Excited!’

After weeks of anticipation, former Little People, Big World stars, Jeremy Roloff and his wife, Audrey announced the sex of their second child in a fun-filled gender reveal party captured in a post shared to social media late Saturday night. In the post, which was shared by both Roloff and Audrey to their Instagram accounts, the couple can be seen celebrating the reveal with cupcakes and gender reveal smoke bombs, unveiling the news that they will be having a boy.

“It’s a………. We’re so excited! Haha cheers!!” Roloff captioned the video, which has garnered more than 170,000 views. “Thanks [Jack Botti] for the incredible video as always!”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Audrey posted the same video, but with her own caption: “Did you guess right? We are surprised and can’t wait to be a family of four.”

Fans, naturally took to the comments section to congratulate the couple.

“I can’t believe I was right! Congratulations! Boys are so much fun! You will love it!” wrote one fan.

“Congratulations!!! Loved this reveal and video so much!” added another.

“Ahhhh yay!!! So so happy for you! Older sis little bro is the freaking sweetest!! So exciting! Congrats to your little fam,” another fan wrote alongside a heart emoji.

“Kinda gave it away with that quilt yesterday [laughing out loud] congrats you two and Ember!!”

After welcoming their daughter Ember Jean in in September of 2017, Roloff and his wife announced this past July they are expecting their second child together: “We’ve got some exciting news. Ember Jean is going to be a big sister! We’re very excited to grow our family. Thanks for following our journey and for your continual support of our family.”

While in conversation for their podcast, Behind the Scenes earlier this summer, the couple opened up about the exciting pregnancy, revealing more details, including their birthing plan.

“So I’ve always been pretty crunchy,” Audrey said. “If medical interventions are unnecessary then I just lean more on the natural side, but I also wanted to experience the true pains of childbirth and pregnancy.”

“I loved that I had access to medical professionals,” she continued, speaking of her first delivery. “Heaven forbid if anything ever happened…I had really great nurses and midwives…I felt like I had a home birth at the hospital.”

Baby number two is set to arrive on Jan. 8, 2020.