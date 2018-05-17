Why Jeremy Calvert Is Not Attending ‘Teen Mom 2’ Reunion

The Teen Mom 2 reunion is down another cast member!

Leah Messer’s ex Jeremy Calvert revealed to OK! Magazine Thursday that he won’t be traveling to New York City for the reunion taping this weekend.

“No I can’t, I have to work,” he said of not being able to attend.

Calvert has missed the annual season reunion for similar reasons in the past, but has Skyped in with Dr. Drew in the past during his ex-wife’s segment, so there’s a strong chance fans will still see his face on their screen during the reunion.

There’s bound to be a fair amount of drama that occurs off the reunion stage, so Calvert might also just want to remove himself from the fighting completely. As for Messer, Calvert said he knows his ex can fend for herself.

When it comes to his co-stars, mostly Jenelle Evans and her husband David Eason, Calvert has never been able to hold back his opinion.

Fans will remember than Eason was fired from the MTV series in February after going on a homophobic Twitter rant. Although Evans defended her husband after everything came to light, Calvert wasn’t buying it.

“I didn’t think it was appropriate,” he said of David’s remarks about the LGBT community. “I wasn’t raised that way!”

When asked his thoughts on the apology at the time, Jeremy replied, “That apology was bulls—!”

Evans and Calvert got into a massive social media fight regarding gun safety following her road rage incident, during which another driver accused her of pulling a gun on him during an aggressive moment on the road. One of her sons was in the car during the incident, she admitted during an 911 call. Her husband, in a Facebook post, claimed that the other driver involved in the incident was trying to “kidnap” Evans. Charges weren’t filed against anyone involved in the spat after police were called.

After the news broke, Calvert tweeted at Morgan J. Freeman, the show’s executive producer writing, “[Morgan J. Freeman] bro correct me if I’m wrong, but aren’t [you] against guns and gun violence?” Adding, “So what’s [your] next move in regards to the situation at hand with what took place with a cast member and a weapon… just curious!!!! And you want me to do a background check because I own guns nahh.”

Soon after, Evans responded in a tweet of her own.

“Hey [Jeremy Calvert], that’s funny you don’t want a background check for all your guns but in order for myself to even obtain my gun I had a full background check. I’m legally allowed to have mine, but are you?” she wrote.

But Calvert wasn’t taking that lying down.

“Hahaha you dumb b—, yes I have a background check done when I purchase guns.. MTV wanted me to have one done cause I own guns and because of you two dumb f— . And guess what I have zero s— on my record. Unlike you! GO get a job instead of laying on [your] back….,” he tweeted.

“And second of all f—ing ‘kidnap’…this is funny as f— MTV filming and no MTV security yea I call bulls—. And wtf were you worried about…they would give [your] stupid f—ing a— back in a heart beat. Don’t f— with me unlike everyone else I’ll call you out on [your] dumb s—,” he continued. He ended his rant, “And unlike you I do not need MTV money. I have a job outside of MTV, I cant wait till this show ends and then see how life treats you. I don’t give a flying f— about you or [your] family.”

He concluded his message with the hashtag, “White trash America.”