‘Jeopardy!’ Champion Amy Schneider Says She Was Robbed: ‘Couldn’t Really Sleep Last Night’

Jeopardy! champion Amy Schneider is putting the pieces back together after being robbed over the weekend. The record-breaking player, who lives in Oakland, California, shared on Twitter Monday that she was “fine,” but struggling to replace all the personal items she had stolen from her the day before.

“Hi all! So, first off: I’m fine,” Schneider 42, tweeted. “But I got robbed yesterday, lost my ID, credit cards, and phone. I then couldn’t really sleep last night, and have been dragging myself around all day trying to replace everything.” She added in another tweet that she didn’t think she would be able to start writing the night’s “game thread” because of the toll the robbery had taken on her, noting, “And if I keep winning, it may take a bit for me to get caught up. Thanks for your patience!”

Schneider has had a momentous run on Jeopardy!, and now is the show’s highest-earning female contender, earning $897,600 so far and beating out champion Larissa Kelly’s previous record. With 24 wins under her belt as of Tuesday, Schneider has also broken the record for most consecutive wins for a female player set by Julia Collins in 2014.

“It’s just so surprising,” Schneider said in November during a Winner’s Circle interview. “I’m not going to pretend I didn’t think I could do good, but this has just been so much better than I thought I would do that it’s really hard to say what it means yet.” Schneider has also become the first transgender contestant to make it to the Tournament of Champions.

“Once I got to episodes three and four, I knew the fifth one was in sight,” she told ABC7 in December. “Once I got it, it was a great feeling, mostly because I was having fun and I didn’t want to stop. By qualifying for the fifth one, I knew I would come back.” Schneider said she wanted to send a “positive message to the nerdy trans girl who wants to be on the show too,” noting that growing up in Ohio, the only trans people she thought of were “drag queens or prostitutes.” She continued, “Seeing other trans women in a good spotlight inspired me to not be afraid of trying to compete in the thing I have always loved.”