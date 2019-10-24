Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley Spars With Angelina Pivarnick Over ‘Lie’ About Boyfriend Zack Carpinello

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation is in the middle of the Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Angelina Pivarnick, Zack Clayton Carpinello drama, and things are just getting worse. A clip of Thursday night’s episode of the hit MTV series shows Pivarnick and Farley finally confronting each other about what happened with 24, and the tension reaches a frustrating climax.

“How much do you commit to a lie?” Farley says to Pivarnick in the clip. Pivarnick retaliates asking her the same question.

“I don’t commit to s-t. I would be the same way if I felt guilty too. It’s fine,” Farley says, which Pivarnick immediately denies trying to kiss Carpinello, a rumor that began after an incident at the club in a recent episode.

The episode saw as Carpinello and Pivarnick got progressively flirty after the roommates met Farley’s new man. After Farley was too drunk during a club outing, Carpinello was seen grabbing Pivarnick’s waist and pulling her in close.

“I would never kiss somebody else, girl. I don’t even think your man’s hot,” Pivarnick added in the clip, first released by Us Weekly, as Farley asked if she was “f–king stupid.”

The conversation turns heated when Farley brings up her friend’s past relationship problems with Chris Larangeira, leaving Vinny Guadagnino and Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio in shock.

“You look at everyone like, ‘I don’t understand why I have problems in my relationship. I don’t understand why Chris has such anger issues,’” Farley says. “Here’s the reason, Angelina. Stop disrespecting your man.”

Pivarnick escalates the conversation after she mentions Farley’s divorce with Roger Matthews, and how she refuses to talk about it on camera.

“I respect my kids and I respect my ex-husband. That’s how you get a divorce,” Farley responds, before turning to Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and adding, “And you take note too motherf–ker.”

After the episode featuring Carpinello and Pivarnick’s controversial moves in the club, Farley released a statement expressing her shock about not knowing what had happened until the episode aired. The couple broke up a day after the episode aired, though reports surfaced the pair is now back together.

In a confessional, Pivarnick lashes out further at Farley calling her a “hypocrite” for how she handled the conversation.

“She’s a bulls–t artist and she’s lying right now about me and her 24-year-old sperm bank donor boyfriend,” Pivarnick says. “Sorry, don’t want your man.”

Will the roommates make amends? Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.