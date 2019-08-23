Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley’s Ex Roger Mathews Talks ‘Negativity’ After She Reveals ‘Ultimate Betrayal’ in Their Divorce

Jenni “JWoww” Farley’s estranged husband Roger Matthews is sharing a message about “negativity” just prior to the episode of Jersey Shore Family Vacation in which she finally opened up about his “ultimate betrayal” in their divorce. After a clip of Farley’s conversation with best friend Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi about the split went live, Mathews shared photos of the couple’s two children, Greyson, 3, and Meilani, 5.

“Throwbacks to my forever loves and constants,” he captioned the photos. “The two humans who have always remained my focus and priority. Negativity will always be there baiting you but you must realize your blessings in life and focus on those. Stay the course, never waiver and remain constant especially when beautiful little humans rely on you.”

“Life is good,” he continued. “Growth never happens when you focus on the past. The future has so many positive things in store and I can’t wait. Just getting started. Onwards and upwards.”

The timing of Mathews’ post seemed to directly coincide with the Jersey Shore clip being released, in which his ex criticizes him for taking their messy split public with a series of Instagram videos in which he accused her of trying to keep their children from him.

“As bad as our relationship got, I stayed f—ing quiet, because that’s what you’re supposed to do,” Farley said in Thursday’s episode. “So to me, the ultimate betrayal is the fact that he went public.”

“I didn’t want to talk about it publicly, out of respect for my children,” she continued . “So when those videos came out, I feel like it was a really, really low blow by Roger.”

Polizzi defended her friend, adding that she went out of her way to let her ex see his children after quietly filing for divorce in April, “Everyone was attacking Jenni for keeping the kids away from Roger, when that’s not even the truth. Little does anybody know, Jenni let Roger stay in the house after she filed for divorce so he could still be with the kids. But he would start fights in front of the children. So finally, enough is enough, she called the cops and said, ‘You’ve got to get out.’ But she never said Roger can’t see his kids.”

As for the videos in the back of the police car, Farley explains, “People think that I had him arrested — not even the case. Because you wouldn’t have your phone in the back of a cop car! They were being nice and giving him a ride.”

“I just want this to calm down because I’m in the public eye, and I don’t want this to get out of control,” she told Polizzi. “At the end of the day, he’s still the father of my kids. Gotta keep it together. Everything that I do in this life today, the kids come first, and for him to literally piss all over that and call me a piece of s—, it sucks.”

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

Photo credit: Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for MTV