Jenna Dewan Leaves ‘World of Dance’ Ahead of Season 3

Jenna Dewan will not be returning for another season of World of Dance, she revealed on Instagram Monday.

Alongside a photo of herself in a black crop top and red satin pants pointing to the NBC show’s logo, she wrote, “Hi to my World of Dance lovers! I have some news to share: I will not be returning to the show as host for season 3. But! I won’t be able to stay away for long, and plan to return to mentor contestants as much as possible. It has been an absolute thrill to be a part of this incredible, groundbreaking show from the very beginning, and I am forever grateful to my [NBC] family, [Jennifer Lopez], [Derek Hough], [Ne-Yo]and everyone involved in this journey.”

She continued, “We are changing the dance world and giving opportunities to dancers in ways I’ve only dreamed of! Can’t wait to share more news with you soon. Much love to everyone.”

Entertainment Tonight, which was first to report her exit, spoke with a source that cited the Step Up star’s busy schedule as the reason for her exit, revealing also that the show will go without a host for this upcoming season. She will return as a mentor, however, the source added.

Fans of the dance competition show were devastated by the news.

“Noooo…. I support whatever you are up to next,” one fan commented. “However I will thoroughly miss seeing you on the show! Have followed you since Step Up and I won’t stop here!”

Another added, “You will be missed next season, and hopefully back for the next one. You are so good with all the contestants and have a very calming way about you when you with the contestants. Always giving them very good advice and positive feedback. Best wishes always!”

In addition to her work on World of Dance, Dewan has been busy filming a guest spot on The Resident, as well as parenting her 5-year-old daughter with ex Channing Tatum, Everly, and finalizing the terms of their divorce.

“Nothing has really changed from when they were together,” a source close to the dancer told PEOPLE in September. “It hasn’t been a big adjustment for their daughter either, because not much has changed. Channing is a great dad when he is around. They co-parent and have the same goals for their daughter, which is they want her to know that she is very loved.”

Photo credit: Getty / Axelle/Bauer-Griffin