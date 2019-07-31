Jenelle Evans Turns off Comments After Photo of Daughter Ensley and David Eason Sparks Concern

Jenelle Evans is king a break from fan feedback. After a photo she posted of daughter Ensley and her father David Eason brought big backlash to the former Teen Mom 2 star’s Instagram feed, she decided to turn off comments on the post.

The photo shows Eason posing with his 2-year-old daughter and some chickens, as Jenelle’s son Kaiser can be seen in the background. Fans of the MTV series, who have stayed glued to updates regarding the family’s legal drama surrounding Eason supposedly shooting and killing Jenelle’s dog, Nugget back in April, took to the comments section to express their concern for the little girl, and the chickens.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“So proud of her chickens,” Jenelle wrote on the caption of the post, adding a pink heart emoji, a little girl emoji and the hashtag, #LittleMama.

“Hope they don’t nip her in the face” one user commented Tuesday, referring to Eason shooting and killing the French Bulldog.

“My heart hurts for your kids man [heartbreak emoji],” another user wrote.

“Please god keep him away from animals,” another user wrote said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jenelle Eason (@j_evans1219) on Jul 30, 2019 at 10:47am PDT

Fans have had a bone to pick with Eason since the dog slaying, which led to Evans kids being temporarily removed from their home after a Child Protective Services investigation.

At the time, Eason admitted to killing the dog, though lack of evidence prevented authorities from charging him with a crime.

“I don’t give a damn what animal bites my baby on the face… whether it be your dog or mine, a dog is a dog and I dont put up with that s— at all,” he captioned in an Instagram post. “I’m all about protecting my family, it is my lifes mission. Some people are worth killing or dying for and my family means that much to me.”

“You can hate me all you want but this isn’t the first time the dog bit Ensley aggressively,” he continued. “The only person that can judge weather or not a animal is a danger to MY CHILD is ME.”

Police claimed earlier this month that Evans had told authorities the controversy was all a publicity stunt in an attempt to halt the investigation. Evans spoke publicly on the allegations and denied that she ever said that to police, though she now says that she doesn’t know for sure what happened to the dog after Eason took it outside of the home.

Though the controversy led to major turmoil in their lives, Evans said on social media last week that she and Eason are closer than ever. Meanwhile fans continue to express their concern for the children’s well-being.

The scandal also lead to Evans’ firing from Teen Mom 2 shortly after news broke. The show has since announced Jade Cline as Evans’ replacement.